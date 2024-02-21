BPI LOAN TO SMES & MIDCAPS AND GREEN INITIATIVES

The proposed transaction consists of an MBIL with Banco BPI ("BPI"), a financially solid promoter and repeat counterpart of the EIB. The operation will enable BPI to finance small and medium-sized investment projects in eligible sectors carried out by SMEs, MidCaps and Public Sector Entities ("PSEs") operating in Portugal.

The loan aims to promote and accelerate private sector investments as well as facilitating access to finance for SMEs and Midcaps, a backbone in terms of growth and employment for the Portuguese economy. The operation will help address the working capital, liquidity needs and investment constrains of SMEs, Midcaps, as well as of Public Sector Entities, segments that were particularly affected by the pandemic, and that still remains vulnerable.

The economic impacts in the economy have been widespread, as value chains have been disrupted and consumer demand has slowed down due to the high inflation rates. SMEs and Midcaps are facing financial stress and bankruptcies and without continuing to address their investment needs, the adverse economic effect of the pandemic could be long-lasting also considering the recent war in Ukraine and the additional challenges for SMEs and Midcaps in the form of increased input costs, which cannot be fully passed to end customers, thus creating pressure on margins.