Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

UNIVERSITY OF LATVIA II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 25,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Latvia : € 25,000,000
Services : € 500,000
Education : € 24,500,000
Signature date(s)
8/11/2024 : € 500,000
8/11/2024 : € 24,500,000
Other links
Related public register
15/03/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UNIVERSITY OF LATVIA II
Related press
Latvia: EIB supports final phase of new university campus development in Riga
Parent project
HIGHER EDUCATION AND RESEARCH LENDING ENVELOPE

Summary sheet

Release date
29 September 2023
Status
Reference
Signed | 08/11/2024
20230245
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
UNIVERSITY OF LATVIA II
LATVIJAS UNIVERSITATE
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 25 million
EUR 60 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the third phase of the University of Latvia's campus development programme in Riga, Latvia. It comprises the construction of two new facilities, the so-called "House of Health" and the so-called "House of Sports".

The project concerns the third phase of the University of Latvia's campus development programme in Riga, Latvia. It comprises the construction of two new facilities, the so-called "House of Health" and the so-called "House of Sports". The "House of Health" combines teaching and research facilities for the university's medicine, biology, and physics and chemistry faculties alongside premises for an outpatient clinic. The "House of Sports" accommodates sports facilities for use by the university's students in the framework of study programmes and leisure activities.

Additionality and Impact

The Project creates positive externalities as it will promote access to high-quality public education and healthcare provision, which benefits society and the broader economy, mainly in terms of skills development and upgrading and better health outcomes. The construction of the new buildings as part of phase 3 of the campus development programme is expected to have a positive impact on the quality of teaching and research activities in the field of medicine, biology, radio-pharmacy and health sciences at Latvia's largest university.


The EIB financing, structured along the lines of the best banking practice, will provide the Borrower with flexible conditions and will allow to attract other financiers to the Project. The Borrower will be able to diversify its funding sources and accelerate the full financing and implementation of the Project. 

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Buildings dedicated to research and teaching activities are not explicitly mentioned in the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by 2014/52/EU, though the project is covered by Annex II of the Directive concerning urban development. The compliance with requirements of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by 2014/52/EU on Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) and Habitats Directive will be verified during appraisal. In line with Directive 2010/31/EU, the promoter intends to design the energy performance of the new buildings to be at least 10% below the applicable national threshold. The detailed energy performance of the new buildings will be verified during appraisal. It is expected that the project will bring more comprehensive benefits to the community as healthcare is an element of social cohesion and economic development.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/24/EU as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
13 March 2024
8 November 2024
Related documents
15/03/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UNIVERSITY OF LATVIA II
Related projects
Parent project
HIGHER EDUCATION AND RESEARCH LENDING ENVELOPE
Other links
Related press
Latvia: EIB supports final phase of new university campus development in Riga

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UNIVERSITY OF LATVIA II
Publication Date
15 Mar 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
173497506
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20230245
Sector(s)
Services
Education
Regions
European Union
Countries
Latvia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
15/03/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UNIVERSITY OF LATVIA II
Other links
Summary sheet
UNIVERSITY OF LATVIA II
Data sheet
UNIVERSITY OF LATVIA II
Related press
Latvia: EIB supports final phase of new university campus development in Riga
Parent project
HIGHER EDUCATION AND RESEARCH LENDING ENVELOPE

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Latvia: EIB supports final phase of new university campus development in Riga
Other links
Related public register
15/03/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UNIVERSITY OF LATVIA II
Parent project
HIGHER EDUCATION AND RESEARCH LENDING ENVELOPE

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications