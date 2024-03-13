UNIVERSITY OF LATVIA II

The Project creates positive externalities as it will promote access to high-quality public education and healthcare provision, which benefits society and the broader economy, mainly in terms of skills development and upgrading and better health outcomes. The construction of the new buildings as part of phase 3 of the campus development programme is expected to have a positive impact on the quality of teaching and research activities in the field of medicine, biology, radio-pharmacy and health sciences at Latvia's largest university.





The EIB financing, structured along the lines of the best banking practice, will provide the Borrower with flexible conditions and will allow to attract other financiers to the Project. The Borrower will be able to diversify its funding sources and accelerate the full financing and implementation of the Project.