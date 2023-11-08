RURAL DEVELOPMENT 2023-27 HU

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Agriculture, fisheries, forestry - Agriculture, forestry and fishing
- Water, sewerage - Agriculture, forestry and fishing
- Composite infrastructure - Construction
- Services - Professional, scientific and technical activities
The Framework Loan will co-finance investment schemes supported by the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development (EAFRD) within the Hungarian Common Agricultural Policy Strategic Plan (CAP SP) under the 2023-2027 EU funds programming period.
The aim is to further improve the sustainable development of farming, food production and rural areas. It will also support investments in agriculture, processing, forestry, village infrastructure and small projects.
By supporting the co-financing obligations in Hungary 2023-2027 under the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development (EAFRD), the Project contributes to three of the EIB's primary policy objectives and to the horizontal policy objective of Economic and Social Cohesion. By supporting SMEs in the agricultural sector, the Project helps to ease financial constraints typically facing SMEs. The Project also supports rural development through a broad range of investments, including in basic rural infrastructure and services and moreover, it also contributes to the protection and sustainable use of natural resources. Overall it underpins the Hungarian CAP SP policy objectives of a green future, renewed countryside and sustainable economic development.
The promoter will be required to comply with the relevant EU Directives, including the Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA 2001/42/EC), Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA 2011/92/EU, amended by Directive 2014/52/EU), Habitats (92/43/EEC) and Birds (2009/147/EC) Directives and Water Framework Directive (2000/60/EC), as transposed into national law. The promoter will also be required to comply with EU directives concerning the related co-financed investments, including (but not limited) to the Industrial Emissions Directive 2010/75/EU and the EU Directive on Energy Performance of Buildings.
The promoter has to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project are tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/23/EU / 2014/24/EU / 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the EU Court of Justice, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
General enquiries and comments
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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
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Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.