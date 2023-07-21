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MADRID ERDF CO-FINANCING 2021-2027

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 265,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 265,000,000
Education : € 2,650,000
Transport : € 10,600,000
Energy : € 13,250,000
Composite infrastructure : € 23,850,000
Services : € 58,300,000
Telecom : € 63,600,000
Water, sewerage : € 92,750,000
Signature date(s)
22/03/2024 : € 2,650,000
22/03/2024 : € 10,600,000
22/03/2024 : € 13,250,000
22/03/2024 : € 23,850,000
22/03/2024 : € 58,300,000
22/03/2024 : € 63,600,000
22/03/2024 : € 92,750,000
Other links
Related public register
26/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MADRID ERDF CO-FINANCING 2021-2027
Related press
Spain: EIB and the regional government of Madrid sign €265 million loan for green, social and digital projects under EU funding programme

Summary sheet

Release date
21 June 2023
Status
Reference
Signed | 22/03/2024
20230214
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
MADRID ERDF CO-FINANCING 2021-2027
COMUNIDAD AUTONOMA DE MADRID
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 265 million
EUR 893 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Co-Financing of the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) in the 2021-2027 EU programming period.

The project is expected to co-finance the regional Operational Programme (OP) of the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) of the Autonomous Community of Madrid (CAM), developed within the framework of the Spanish Partnership Agreement for the 2021-2027 programming period.

Additionality and Impact

The Project concerns priority investments of the regional operational programme (OP) of the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) in the Spanish Autonomous Community of Madrid (CAM). The Project fosters innovation, digitalisation, environmental protection and climate action. Sound programming and programme management will ensure that the Project's benefit will spread throughout the region, thereby contributing to its balanced socioeconomic and territorial development. The investment programme is plan-led and well-embedded in the EU Cohesion policy architecture centring around the EU policy objectives of a smarter, a greener, and a more social Europe.

EIB support to the region's public co-financing of the ERDF investments will help kick-start the implementation of the investment schemes. The Project addresses market failures and sub-optimal investment situations in many sectors. Specifically, the Project will support the provision of infrastructure and activities related to research, development and innovation whose returns to society are known to be larger than the financial return to the investor. Moreover, it will enable digitalisation-driven efficiency gains in the provision of public services through investment in e-health and e-government applications. In addition, the rehabilitation of the region's water supply networks is expected to reduce wasteful leaks and to improve the quality and efficiency of water supply, thus generating environmental and public health benefits and helping to adapt to water scarcity events. Finally, the Project will also support energy efficiency renovations in public buildings and the production of energy from renewable sources, thereby lowering the negative externalities from greenhouse gas emissions.

EIB's participation will provide a financial benefit to CAM as it allows to distribute the cost of financing in the long term, resulting in a manageable annual debt service amount. The EIB will include flexible drawdown terms and conditions adjusted to the investment horizon of the Project, which are highly valued by public promoters and a key differentiating feature of EIB's financing.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

As an autonomous community of Spain, CAM has to comply with national legislation that transposed the Directive 2011/92/EU, amended by the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU into the national environmental legislation. The Bank's appraisal will focus on the Promoter's environmental management capacity in applying the EU Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) Directive 2001/42/EC and Directive 2011/92/EU amended by the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU, as relevant. The ERDF is subject to a SEA. Some schemes in the Operational Programmes shall fall under Annex I or Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive. All schemes must be implemented in compliance with the EU environmental legislation. The applicability of Directive 2011/92/EU amended by the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU, the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and the Birds Directive 2009/147/EC will be reviewed at appraisal and during the allocation phase. Some schemes in the Operational Programmes might concern the construction or upgrade of small water and wastewater treatment infrastructure or the construction or upgrade of water distribution infrastructure. The Bank will assess the Promoter's compliance with the Water Framework Directive (WFD) 2000/60/EC and the Urban Waste Water Council Directive 91/271/EEC at appraisal and during the allocation phase. Some schemes in the Operational Programmes might concern the new construction or refurbishment of buildings. The Bank will assess the Promoter's compliance with the Energy performance of buildings directive (Directive EU/2018/844) at appraisal and during the allocation phase. Schemes under the ESF+ foster education, training and lifelong learning, and hence support implementation of the European Pillar of Social Rights.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/23/EU / 2014/24/EU / 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
21 July 2023
22 March 2024
Related documents
26/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MADRID ERDF CO-FINANCING 2021-2027
Other links
Related press
Spain: EIB and the regional government of Madrid sign €265 million loan for green, social and digital projects under EU funding programme

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MADRID ERDF CO-FINANCING 2021-2027
Publication Date
26 Jul 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
169365127
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20230214
Sector(s)
Energy
Water, sewerage
Composite infrastructure
Transport
Telecom
Services
Education
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
26/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MADRID ERDF CO-FINANCING 2021-2027
Other links
Summary sheet
MADRID ERDF CO-FINANCING 2021-2027
Data sheet
MADRID ERDF CO-FINANCING 2021-2027
Related press
Spain: EIB and the regional government of Madrid sign €265 million loan for green, social and digital projects under EU funding programme

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Spain: EIB and the regional government of Madrid sign €265 million loan for green, social and digital projects under EU funding programme
Other links
Related public register
26/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MADRID ERDF CO-FINANCING 2021-2027

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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
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