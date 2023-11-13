UCL RO SMES MID-CAPS & CLIMATE ACTION MBIL

The project will enhance access to finance to SMEs and MidCaps in Romania, including for undertaking investments in energy efficiency, renewable energy, low carbon transport and climate friendly agricultural projects. The operation is expected to contribute to the EIB transversal objective of Climate Action (20%). Through an intermediated approach, the Bank will reach SMEs and MidCaps financing small and mid-size projects, which could otherwise not be reached. The intermediary is a repeat EIB counterpart with positive track record and significant experience in deploying EIB funds. In addition, the operation supports the financial intermediary's sustainability strategy, increasing its lending in the sector and diversifying its funding sources. The project addresses a number of market failures: From the continuously existing and further widening financing gap stemming from higher interest rates for SMEs, the gap in long tenor financing for Climate Action projects. The project is expected to have positive economic effect via employment creation by SMEs in Romania. EIB is providing adequate financing sources in terms of pricing and longer maturities. The EIB's contribution will be most visible on the financial contribution side by accelerating the fundraising and crowding in other financiers via signalling effect about the quality of the Intermediary.