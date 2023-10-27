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WROCLAW SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 138,239,292.24
Countries
Sector(s)
Poland : € 138,239,292.24
Urban development : € 138,239,292.24
Signature date(s)
6/12/2023 : € 138,239,292.24
Other links
Related public register
01/11/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WROCLAW SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE II
Parent project
UKRAINE SOLIDARITY PACKAGE - PROGRAMME EU MS

Summary sheet

Release date
29 September 2023
Status
Reference
Signed | 06/12/2023
20230189
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
WROCLAW SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE II
CITY OF WROCLAW
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
PLN 600 million (EUR 134 million)
PLN 724 million (EUR 162 million)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of a multi-sector framework loan supporting the multi-annual municipal investment programme of the City of Wroclaw in Poland.

This operation concerns a municipal framework loan for urban infrastructure investments in the City of Wroclaw, Poland. This is a sub-operation under UKRAINE SOLIDARITY PACKAGE - PROGRAMME EU MS (2022-0249) to co-finance municipal infrastructure primarily given increased demand for municipal services and infrastructure due to number of Ukrainian refugees in the City of Wroclaw.

Additionality and Impact

The Project supports the implementation of the Wroclaw Development Strategy and related Sectoral Strategies, as well as the city Climate Strategies. It is consistent with the EU Framework for Urban Development and Regeneration as well as EIB strategies and guidelines related to eligible sectors. In addition, the Project supports the efforts from the European Commission and Member States in respond to the Ukrainian conflict and the current refugee crisis.


The Project addresses a number of market failures. The eligible sectors include public goods and quasi-public goods in which the public administration is investing. The Project will generate positive economic and social externalities through an improved provision of public facilities and services, resulting also in higher quality of enabling services for businesses and economic activities as well as improvement of the quality of life, urban environment and social inclusion, comprising refugees and host communities.﻿

The Project will contribute to promoting progress toward multiple Sustainable Development Goals, contribution to sustainable cities and communities being the most significant one.

The Technical Assistance and Advice provided to this Project is deemed Very Good, contributing notably to structuring the operation.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The Promoter's environmental management capacity to properly apply the relevant EU Directives will be verified during appraisal, particularly with regard to EU EIA Directive 2011/92/EU amended by 2014/52/EU, EU SEA Directive 2001/42/EC, EU Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and EU Birds Directive 2009/147/EC. The status of any environmental studies and public consultations related to the construction and refurbishment investments will also be further assessed during Project appraisal. The schemes under the Framework Loan should have an overall positive impact on the environment by promoting sustainable urban development and reducing energy consumption.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for implementation of the Project will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive2014/23/EU /2014/24/EU / 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
27 October 2023
6 December 2023
Related documents
01/11/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WROCLAW SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE II
Related projects
Parent project
UKRAINE SOLIDARITY PACKAGE - PROGRAMME EU MS

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WROCLAW SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE II
Publication Date
1 Nov 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
173869726
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20230189
Sector(s)
Urban development
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
01/11/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WROCLAW SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE II
Other links
Summary sheet
WROCLAW SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE II
Data sheet
WROCLAW SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE II
Parent project
UKRAINE SOLIDARITY PACKAGE - PROGRAMME EU MS

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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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