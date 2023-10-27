WROCLAW SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE II

The Project supports the implementation of the Wroclaw Development Strategy and related Sectoral Strategies, as well as the city Climate Strategies. It is consistent with the EU Framework for Urban Development and Regeneration as well as EIB strategies and guidelines related to eligible sectors. In addition, the Project supports the efforts from the European Commission and Member States in respond to the Ukrainian conflict and the current refugee crisis.





The Project addresses a number of market failures. The eligible sectors include public goods and quasi-public goods in which the public administration is investing. The Project will generate positive economic and social externalities through an improved provision of public facilities and services, resulting also in higher quality of enabling services for businesses and economic activities as well as improvement of the quality of life, urban environment and social inclusion, comprising refugees and host communities.﻿

The Project will contribute to promoting progress toward multiple Sustainable Development Goals, contribution to sustainable cities and communities being the most significant one.

The Technical Assistance and Advice provided to this Project is deemed Very Good, contributing notably to structuring the operation.