DKB REPOWEREU FL

The financing of this project contributes for 100% to the Bank's lending priority objectives on Energy (Renewable Energy) as well as 100% on Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability (Climate Action) as transversal objective. It concerns the financing of a series of renewable energy generation plants (onshore wind and solar PV), located in Germany The implementation of renewable energy generation plants contributes to the EIB's priority of supporting the transition to a low-carbon, environmentally friendly and climate-resilient economy the REPowerEU action Plan as well as the decarbonisation targets set out in the National Energy and Climate Plans of Germany. By using an intermediated approach, the Bank will be able to support smaller projects, that would otherwise not be possible to be reached directly. The projects addresses a number of market failures, from contributing to the reduction in carbon and air pollution, to improving energy markets and general market efficiency and integration through participation in the wholesale markets. EIB is providing adequate financing sources in terms of pricing and longer maturities, whilst contributing to the diversification of the borrower's funding base.