ANA AIRPORTS SUSTAINABILITY INVESTMENT PROGRAMME

Summary sheet
The investment programme will finance the implementation of low carbon infrastructure at nine TEN-T airports located in Portugal that are operated under a long-term concession by ANA - Aeroportos de Portugal S.A., subsidiary of VINCI Airports and VINCI Group. In detail, the project components to be implemented in the company's airport network, are: i) ground power supply (GPS) to stationary aircraft in all 250 aircraft parking stands across the nine airports ii) about 130 associated ground power unit (GPU) and pre-conditioned air equipment (PCA) iii) about 600 electricity charging points for ground handling vehicles in the airside areas.
The investments will improve the airports operational resilience and infrastructure security, by providing fixed electrical ground power and pre-conditioned air to stationary aircraft, as well as zero direct emissions performance of the airport's own operations through electric charging points and electricity grid connection upgrades.
The European Commission, through the Green Deal and the Sustainable and Smart Mobility strategy identified the greening of airport infrastructure as one of the key measures to make aviation a more sustainable mode of transportation. The project also contributes to the Bank's objective of sustainable transport and the decarbonisation of the transport sector in particular airport infrastructure, thereby supporting EU policy objectives. This project is consistent with the Substantial Contribution criteria of the EU taxonomy, Mitigation under chapter 6.17. Low carbon airport infrastructure.
Electrification is the most credible scenario for low carbon emissions at airports replacing the use of aircraft auxiliary power units and internal combustion engine ground handling vehicles that are used intensively at airports.
The project will be implemented in two Core and seven Comprehensive airports belonging to TEN-T network in Portugal including the archipelagos of Azores and Madeira, making it eligible under Article 309 point (a) projects for developing less-developed regions and point (c) common interest.
The investments may benefit from grants under the Alternative Fuel Infrastructure Facility (AFIF), which aims to support the deployment of alternative fuel supply infrastructure, contributing to decarbonising transportation along the TEN-T network.
The proposed EIB loan, in combination with possible AFIF grants, enhances the financial feasibility of the investments and thereby contributes to the development of emission-free ground handling and towards emission-free airports. The EIB financing will contribute to lengthen the average maturity of the company's debt, while providing the necessary flexibility to implement the project in terms of drawdowns and availability period.
The scope of works of the project is not expected to fall under Annexes I or II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU and therefore screening decisions by competent authorities are not expected. The project is expected to contribute to climate action and environmental sustainability (CA&ES) objectives, in particular to climate mitigation, pollution prevention and control. It has to be noted that at pre-appraisal stage CA&ES % indicator is often uncertain and subject to change following appraisal.
The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if at the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is subject to the EU public procurement legislation then the European Commission will be duly informed, which will require the promoter to apply those rules.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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