ANA AIRPORTS SUSTAINABILITY INVESTMENT PROGRAMME

The European Commission, through the Green Deal and the Sustainable and Smart Mobility strategy identified the greening of airport infrastructure as one of the key measures to make aviation a more sustainable mode of transportation. The project also contributes to the Bank's objective of sustainable transport and the decarbonisation of the transport sector in particular airport infrastructure, thereby supporting EU policy objectives. This project is consistent with the Substantial Contribution criteria of the EU taxonomy, Mitigation under chapter 6.17. Low carbon airport infrastructure.





Electrification is the most credible scenario for low carbon emissions at airports replacing the use of aircraft auxiliary power units and internal combustion engine ground handling vehicles that are used intensively at airports.

The project will be implemented in two Core and seven Comprehensive airports belonging to TEN-T network in Portugal including the archipelagos of Azores and Madeira, making it eligible under Article 309 point (a) projects for developing less-developed regions and point (c) common interest.





The investments may benefit from grants under the Alternative Fuel Infrastructure Facility (AFIF), which aims to support the deployment of alternative fuel supply infrastructure, contributing to decarbonising transportation along the TEN-T network.





The proposed EIB loan, in combination with possible AFIF grants, enhances the financial feasibility of the investments and thereby contributes to the development of emission-free ground handling and towards emission-free airports. The EIB financing will contribute to lengthen the average maturity of the company's debt, while providing the necessary flexibility to implement the project in terms of drawdowns and availability period.



