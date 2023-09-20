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AR-PROVINCIAL AGRICULTURAL SERVICES PROGRAMME FL

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 150,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Argentina : € 150,000,000
Credit lines : € 15,000,000
Agriculture, fisheries, forestry : € 45,009,000
Water, sewerage : € 89,991,000
Signature date(s)
22/10/2023 : € 15,000,000
22/10/2023 : € 45,009,000
22/10/2023 : € 89,991,000
Other links
Related public register
21/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AR-PROVINCIAL AGRICULTURAL SERVICES PROGRAMME FL

Summary sheet

Release date
27 June 2023
Status
Reference
Signed | 22/10/2023
20230168
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
AR-PROVINCIAL AGRICULTURAL SERVICES PROGRAMME FL
PUBLIC ENTITY(IES)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 150 million
EUR 300 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists in a framework loan to Argentina to support climate action projects that facilitate the adaptation of agricultural production to market demands and promote the increase in added value of the sector's productive value chains.

The overall objective is to develop regional economies and contribute to improve he competitiveness of the agro-industrial sector, in particular small and medium-sized producers and entrepreneurs, through strategic sector investments that increase productivity and improve the quality and access to new markets, with a focus on strengthening resilience to climate change.

Additionality and Impact

The Provincial Agricultural Services Program (PROSAP V) will implement, at the provincial and national level, socially and environmentally sustainable public investment projects, increasing the coverage and quality of rural infrastructure and agri-food services. Within this framework, PROSAP carries out projects that facilitate the adaptation of agricultural production to market demands and that promote the increase in added value of the sector's productive value chains. The Program will have a special impact on the modernization and competitiveness of agricultural SMEs, sustainability of natural resources, and improvement of rural infrastructure and services. The Program is designed to achieve a broader outreach across population groups with different gender, age, interculturality and disability characteristics.


The EIB additionality thereby refers to the financing of investments delivering strong impacts on a) climate adaptation and mitigation as well as environmental sustainability; b) modernization and competitiveness of agricultural SMEs; c) improved rural infrastructure and services. EIB's involvement will complement the financing provided by other International Financial Institutions, therefore facilitating the financing of the full programme, also the EIB´s cooperation will allow the Republic of Argentina to access to sufficient long term finance that allows it to deliver these public goods. The EIB's contribution is a significant element of the overall financing plan in terms of diversification as well as tenor and pricing.


The PROSAP V is aligned with the National Strategy for Sustainable Consumption and Production (2021), the National Plan for Adaptation and Mitigation to Climate Change (2022), and the National Plan for the Reduction of Food Losses and Waste (2018). The program is fully in line with the key objectives of Global Europe Programme outlined in the Neighbourhood, Development and International Cooperation Instrument (NDICI), as laid down in Article 3(5), Articles 8 and 21 of the Treaty on European Union. The Program will follow the EIB's Environmental, Climate and Social standards and the standards of the Interamerican Development Bank (lead financier).


Environmental aspects
Procurement

The EIB will require the Promoter to ensure that the implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards.

The EIB will require the Promoter to ensure that the implementation of the project is carried out in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement.

Comments

The Program will be implemented between 2023 and 2027 in different provinces of Argentina.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
20 September 2023
22 October 2023
Related documents
21/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AR-PROVINCIAL AGRICULTURAL SERVICES PROGRAMME FL

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AR-PROVINCIAL AGRICULTURAL SERVICES PROGRAMME FL
Publication Date
21 Sep 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
171585659
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20230168
Sector(s)
Agriculture, fisheries, forestry
Water, sewerage
Credit lines
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Argentina
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
21/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AR-PROVINCIAL AGRICULTURAL SERVICES PROGRAMME FL
Other links
Summary sheet
AR-PROVINCIAL AGRICULTURAL SERVICES PROGRAMME FL
Data sheet
AR-PROVINCIAL AGRICULTURAL SERVICES PROGRAMME FL

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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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