BOCCONI CAMPUS DEVELOPMENT

The Project concerns new construction, renovation and refurbishment of buildings within the campus of Bocconi University in Milan. By providing modern facilities and additional space for teaching and research, these investments are expected to improve the learning experience and quality of education in Bocconi, creating positive externalities, as the provision of education benefits the society and the broader economy. Additionally, given Bocconi's close relationship with the world of work, the project could potentially foster job creation and improve economic growth. Finally, since the new and renovated buildings will be energy efficient, the project also contributes to the construction of a more sustainable future. The Project contributes to the EIB's Innovation, Digital and Human Capital Public Policy Goal and Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability cross-cutting objective and is aligned with the European Higher Education Area and the new European Skills Agenda.





The proposed operation satisfactorily meets the required funding needs of the Promoter as it provides for the necessary flexibility in terms of long tenor and repayment profile, together with a sizeable financing volume. Furthermore, the EIB's involvement in the financing is expected to send a signalling effect to other potential lenders by also providing a quality stamp on the Promoter's activity.