VALMET PROCESS TECHNOLOGY RDI

Summary sheet
- Industry - Manufacturing
The project comprises the promoter's research, development, and innovation (RDI) activities in the field of machinery and solutions for pulp, paper, and energy industries and within automation systems, flow control solutions, services, and spare parts. The project covers the period between 2023 and 2026 and will be carried out primarily at the promoter's R&D locations in Finland and Sweden and to a minor extent in other smaller R&D locations in the European Union.
The Project aims at developing and maturing technologies, products and services that address customer needs in improving their performance while helping to respond to some of important global megatrends, notably enhancing raw materials efficiency, making efficient use of water and energy, promoting the use of renewable raw materials, and reducing emissions.
The project is eligible for financing under Article 309 (c), Common interest.
The Project's activities are in line with the Bank's IDHC (Innovation, Digital and Human Capital) public policy goal and therefore are eligible for the Bank's financing under the Research, Innovation and Digital (RID) policy objective.
Part of the Project contributes to the Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability (CA&ES) cross-cutting objective and it is aligned with the principles of the REPowerEU plan.
The financing of this Project supports Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) activities, which generate significant positive knowledge, technology and environmental externalities, through the creation of innovative products and services and skills development and upgrading.
The proposed EIB loan will contribute to the diversification of the borrower's financing sources, and the loan's flexible terms will improve the borrower's cash flow and liquidity management. Furthermore, the loan is expected to crowd-in other financiers, thereby facilitating the project's financing and its implementation.
The project consists of RDI activities that are not listed in any of the Annexes of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU amended by the Directive 2014/52/EU. The environmental details will be verified during the project appraisal.
The Promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if at the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is subject to the EU public procurement legislation then the Bank would duly inform the Commission Services and would require the promoter to apply those rules.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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