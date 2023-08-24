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VALMET PROCESS TECHNOLOGY RDI

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 175,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Sweden : € 19,250,000
Finland : € 148,750,000
Industry : € 175,000,000
Signature date(s)
18/09/2023 : € 7,000,000
18/09/2023 : € 19,250,000
18/09/2023 : € 148,750,000
Other links
Related public register
03/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VALMET PROCESS TECHNOLOGY RDI
Related press
Finland: EIB lends €175 million to Valmet to develop renewable technologies

Summary sheet

Release date
29 September 2023
Status
Reference
Signed | 18/09/2023
20230073
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
VALMET PROCESS TECHNOLOGY RDI
VALMET OYJ
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 175 million
EUR 401 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project comprises the promoter's research, development, and innovation (RDI) activities in the field of machinery and solutions for pulp, paper, and energy industries and within automation systems, flow control solutions, services, and spare parts. The project covers the period between 2023 and 2026 and will be carried out primarily at the promoter's R&D locations in Finland and Sweden and to a minor extent in other smaller R&D locations in the European Union.

The Project aims at developing and maturing technologies, products and services that address customer needs in improving their performance while helping to respond to some of important global megatrends, notably enhancing raw materials efficiency, making efficient use of water and energy, promoting the use of renewable raw materials, and reducing emissions.

Additionality and Impact

The project is eligible for financing under Article 309 (c), Common interest.


The Project's activities are in line with the Bank's IDHC (Innovation, Digital and Human Capital) public policy goal and therefore are eligible for the Bank's financing under the Research, Innovation and Digital (RID) policy objective.


Part of the Project contributes to the Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability (CA&ES) cross-cutting objective and it is aligned with the principles of the REPowerEU plan.


The financing of this Project supports Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) activities, which generate significant positive knowledge, technology and environmental externalities, through the creation of innovative products and services and skills development and upgrading.


The proposed EIB loan will contribute to the diversification of the borrower's financing sources, and the loan's flexible terms will improve the borrower's cash flow and liquidity management. Furthermore, the loan is expected to crowd-in other financiers, thereby facilitating the project's financing and its implementation.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project consists of RDI activities that are not listed in any of the Annexes of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU amended by the Directive 2014/52/EU. The environmental details will be verified during the project appraisal.

The Promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if at the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is subject to the EU public procurement legislation then the Bank would duly inform the Commission Services and would require the promoter to apply those rules.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
24 August 2023
18 September 2023
Related documents
03/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VALMET PROCESS TECHNOLOGY RDI
Other links
Related press
Finland: EIB lends €175 million to Valmet to develop renewable technologies

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VALMET PROCESS TECHNOLOGY RDI
Publication Date
3 Oct 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
168528504
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20230073
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Finland
Sweden
EU Countries
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
03/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VALMET PROCESS TECHNOLOGY RDI
Other links
Summary sheet
VALMET PROCESS TECHNOLOGY RDI
Data sheet
VALMET PROCESS TECHNOLOGY RDI
Related press
Finland: EIB lends €175 million to Valmet to develop renewable technologies

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Finland: EIB lends €175 million to Valmet to develop renewable technologies
Other links
Related public register
03/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VALMET PROCESS TECHNOLOGY RDI

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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