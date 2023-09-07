IVECO GROUP ELECTRIC VEHICLES AND DIGITALISATION

The project concerns the promoter's investments to develop sustainable and safer technologies for commercial and specialty vehicles, more specifically the development of innovative electrification and decarbonisation technologies, along with innovative digitalisation and automation technologies, addressing the relevant trends, needs and challenges affecting the commercial and specialty vehicle sector in the future. The project will further knowledge creation and diffusion and it is set to generate significant positive knowledge, safety, environmental and adoption externalities and to, directly and indirectly, help preserve and scale up R&D as well as manufacturing employment in Europe and therefore contribute to economic growth.





Such investments contribute to the Bank's "Innovation, Digital and Human Capital" public policy objective, a part of them also to the transversal objectives "Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability" and "Economic and Social Cohesion". EIB financing supports the promoter's investments addressing market failures and gaps associated with imperfect competition and incomplete markets for very innovative and still market-entry stage electrification, fuel-cell, vehicle automation, digitalization and connectivity technologies, and those addressed by projects with positive knowledge, environmental, safety and adoption externalities generation.





The promoter's R&D capability and well-structured organisation, its focus on product and technology R&D, innovation and sustainability, its technology edge, industrialisation capability and strong ecosystem of partners, along with its experienced management will help implement a sound and sustainable project, integrating positive environmental and social dimensions, contribute to addressing and mitigating market failures, and through its additionality, contribute to the Bank's policy objectives.





The proposed EIB loan satisfactorily meets the required funding needs of the promoter as it provides for the necessary flexibility in terms of long tenor and repayment profile, together with a sizeable financing volume. Furthermore, the EIB's involvement in the financing is expected to send a signalling effect to other potential lenders by also providing a quality stamp on the promoter's activity.





The Bank's technical contribution and advice is mainly explained by the guidance provided to align the Project scope with policy objectives at Project origination.







