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ISP LOAN FOR PUBLIC SECTOR AND CLIMATE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 100,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 100,000,000
Credit lines : € 100,000,000
Signature date(s)
24/10/2023 : € 100,000,000
Other links
Related public register
11/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ISP LOAN FOR PUBLIC SECTOR AND CLIMATE

Summary sheet

Release date
2 June 2023
Status
Reference
Signed | 13/10/2023
20230031
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ISP LOAN FOR PUBLIC SECTOR AND CLIMATE
INTESA SANPAOLO SPA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 100 million
not applicable
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The operation consists in a loan to Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP) to support small/medium projects carried out by local public institutions and publicly owned companies.

The aim is to enhance access to loan finance for the target beneficiaries implementing urban development projects, primarily related to sustainable water supply, the modernisation of the transport sector, as well as bioprocessing of waste (often complementing the national Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF).

Additionality and Impact

The transaction will support the access to financing for Italian local public institutions and publicly owned companies. The allocations under the proposed MBIL are expected to support investments in various EIB COP objective areas, including a 50% contribution to CA&ES in the waste, water and public transport sectors. 


The operation is expected to improve access to finance for such entities by allowing ISP to offer more favourable financing conditions (lower rates) to final beneficiaries. 


Through the green window dedicated to Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability (CA&ES) the operation is expected to reduce negative externalities in cities, such as pollution and CO2 emissions, and generate positive externalities in terms of better public services and access, translating into higher quality of life for residents.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
4 July 2023
13 October 2023
Related documents
11/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ISP LOAN FOR PUBLIC SECTOR AND CLIMATE

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ISP LOAN FOR PUBLIC SECTOR AND CLIMATE
Publication Date
11 Jul 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
170051615
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20230031
Sector(s)
Credit lines
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
11/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ISP LOAN FOR PUBLIC SECTOR AND CLIMATE
Other links
Summary sheet
ISP LOAN FOR PUBLIC SECTOR AND CLIMATE
Data sheet
ISP LOAN FOR PUBLIC SECTOR AND CLIMATE

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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