ISP LOAN FOR PUBLIC SECTOR AND CLIMATE

The transaction will support the access to financing for Italian local public institutions and publicly owned companies. The allocations under the proposed MBIL are expected to support investments in various EIB COP objective areas, including a 50% contribution to CA&ES in the waste, water and public transport sectors.





The operation is expected to improve access to finance for such entities by allowing ISP to offer more favourable financing conditions (lower rates) to final beneficiaries.





Through the green window dedicated to Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability (CA&ES) the operation is expected to reduce negative externalities in cities, such as pollution and CO2 emissions, and generate positive externalities in terms of better public services and access, translating into higher quality of life for residents.