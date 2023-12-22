LYCEES REGION OCCITANIE

Summary sheet
Le projet comprend la construction, l'extension, la rénovation et la réhabilitation de lycées dans la Région Occitanie.
L'objectif principal du projet est de moderniser et d'améliorer les infrastructures des lycées dans la Région Occitanie, afin d'améliorer l'environnement d'apprentissage pour offrir une éducation de bonne qualité et d'adapter le réseau des lycées aux évolutions de la démographie. Il cible un sous-ensemble du plan d'investissement pour l'éducation de la Région qui vise à améliorer la performance énergétique, l'accessibilité et la fonctionnalité des bâtiments scolaires et éducatifs.
The Project concerns the renovation, extension and new construction of upper-secondary public education facilities and the creation of a university campus and of a High-Performance Training Centre in Sports in the region of Occitanie. Such investments will accelerate the modernisation of teaching and learning environments and practices in upper-secondary, sports and higher education, which is then expected to translate into quality improvements, creating positive externalities with significant benefits in the short and long term, mainly in terms of skills development and upgrading but also improved social cohesion and economic growth. Additionally, the investments targeting climate change mitigation will also have positive externalities, as they contribute to the construction of a more sustainable future.
The Project contributes to the EIB's "Innovation, Digital and Human Capital" Public Policy Goal and "Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability" cross-cutting objective. It is also fully aligned with the national and regional priorities in education as well as with the objectives of the EU's European Education Area 2025 initiative. Finally, 100% of the project's investments support the strengthening of the EU's economic, social and territorial cohesion.
The financing of the Bank offers enhanced features compared to the market, including long maturity, five years availability, five years grace period and advice through the project's monitoring, providing the borrower with significant security over the achievement of its Project.
La directive 2011/92/UE amendée par la directive 2014/52/UE ne mentionne pas spécifiquement la nécessité d'une évaluation d'impact environnemental (EIE) pour les bâtiments liés à l'éducation et aux activités de recherche telles que prévues dans ce projet. Il se peut que certaines composantes du projet puissent être considérées comme des projets de rénovation urbaine (Annexe II de la directive européenne). Cela sera étudié en détail lors de l'évaluation. Les bâtiments publics devront au moins atteindre les objectifs d'efficacité énergétique définis dans la directive 2010/31/UE sur la performance énergétique des bâtiments et la directive 2012/27/UE relative à l'efficacité énergétique. Les aspects environnementaux y compris l'impact possible sur les sites naturels, ainsi que tous les aspects liés au développement durable, au patrimoine historique et culturel seront vérifiés lors de l'instruction.
La Banque exigera du Promoteur d'assurer que les marchés pour la mise en ?uvre du projet seront passés en conformité avec la législation applicable de l'UE (les Directives 2014/24/EC ainsi que la Directive 89/665/EEC) et la jurisprudence de la Cour européenne de justice, y compris en matière de publication des avis de passation des marchés dans le Journal officiel de l'UE tel que requis.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
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