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ELECTROLUX ENERGY EFFICIENT WHITE GOODS RDI

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 200,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Romania : € 2,200,000
Poland : € 8,440,000
Germany : € 24,420,000
Sweden : € 34,200,000
Italy : € 128,740,000
Industry : € 200,000,000
Signature date(s)
19/12/2024 : € 2,000,000
19/12/2024 : € 2,200,000
19/12/2024 : € 8,440,000
19/12/2024 : € 24,420,000
19/12/2024 : € 34,200,000
19/12/2024 : € 128,740,000
Other links
Related public register
08/01/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ELECTROLUX ENERGY EFFICIENT WHITE GOODS RDI
Related press
European household appliance maker Electrolux Group gets €200 million EIB loan for greener goods

Summary sheet

Release date
23 December 2024
Status
Reference
Signed | 19/12/2024
20230023
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ELECTROLUX ENERGY EFFICIENT WHITE GOODS RDI
ELECTROLUX AB
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 200 million
EUR 632 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project comprises a selection of the Promoter's planned expenditures in Research, Development, and Innovation (RDI) in the field of energy efficient home appliances. The project will be carried out primarily in the Promoter's R&D centres in Italy, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Romania and, to a lesser extent, in other smaller R&D facilities in the EU over the period 2024-2026.

The proposed RDI activities address a wide range of aspects, some of them being common to all appliance categories such as reduced energy consumption, improved sustainability of manufacturing and during operation, increased performance and quality, reduced noise, increased user friendliness, connectivity as well as cost reduction. Specific objectives to the appliance categories concerned include (i) flexibility, easy access and capacity, improved taste, food safety and improved food preservation performance (food preservation), (ii) enhanced user experience and product competitiveness (food preparation), as well as (iii) lower water and chemicals consumption and modularisation (fabric and dish care).

Additionality and Impact

The Project is in line with the Research, Development, and Innovation (RDI) objective of InvestEU. The relevant investments will be in the field of home appliances that are in line with the Bank's IDHC (Innovation, Digital and Human Capital) public policy goal and therefore are eligible for the Bank's financing under the Research, Innovation and Digital (RID) policy objective.


A part of the Project contributes also to the Bank's Economic and social cohesion cross-cutting objective. The support to RDI in the field of energy efficient products also through digitalisation, contribute to the Bank's transversal objective of Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability (CA&ES).


The financing of this Project supports Research, Development, and Innovation (RDI) activities that generate significant positive knowledge, technology, and environmental externalities, through the creation of innovative products and services and skills development and upgrading. 


The Promoter's experienced management and proven R&D capabilities, its focus on R&D, innovation and sustainability, and its technology edge and industrialisation capability will help implement a sound and sustainable Project. The Project integrates positive environmental and social dimensions, contributes to addressing and mitigating market failures, and through its additionality, contributes to the Bank's policy objectives.


The Bank's contribution to the Project stems from its support to the diversification of Borrower's financing sources combined with the flexible drawdown terms, longer availability and financial benefits, thereby facilitating the Project's financing and its full implementation. EIB financing would support the Company's continuous RDI efforts, particularly in areas with uncertain innovation outcomes or high business cyclicality. In this way, the Bank remains aligned with its role in providing countercyclical support to a strong EU industrial leader.

The additionality elements of the EIB financing under InvestEU would be a larger facility to Electrolux than the EIB could provide under own risk. The InvestEU guarantee will allow the Bank to maximize its support to the Company otherwise not possible, due to the Bank's existing risk exposure limits. Such support is essential for Electrolux's sizeable RDI plan, which is expected to contribute to the advancement of the EU industry technology leadership, and to maintain Electrolux's competitiveness and subsequently EU's competitiveness in a very competitive global market.


The Project would not have been carried out to the same extent by the EIB without the InvestEU support.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project consists of investments in RDI that are not listed in any of the Annexes of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU amended by the Directive 2014/52/EU. The environmental details will be verified during the project appraisal.

The Promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if at the Project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the Promoter is subject to the EU public procurement legislation then the Bank would duly inform the Commission Services and would require the Promoter to apply those rules.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
17 December 2024
19 December 2024
Related documents
08/01/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ELECTROLUX ENERGY EFFICIENT WHITE GOODS RDI
Other links
Related press
European household appliance maker Electrolux Group gets €200 million EIB loan for greener goods

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ELECTROLUX ENERGY EFFICIENT WHITE GOODS RDI
Publication Date
8 Jan 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
225440280
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20230023
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Sweden
Germany
Poland
EU Countries
Romania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
08/01/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ELECTROLUX ENERGY EFFICIENT WHITE GOODS RDI
Other links
Summary sheet
ELECTROLUX ENERGY EFFICIENT WHITE GOODS RDI
Data sheet
ELECTROLUX ENERGY EFFICIENT WHITE GOODS RDI
Related press
European household appliance maker Electrolux Group gets €200 million EIB loan for greener goods

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
European household appliance maker Electrolux Group gets €200 million EIB loan for greener goods
Other links
Related public register
08/01/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ELECTROLUX ENERGY EFFICIENT WHITE GOODS RDI

General enquiries and comments

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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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