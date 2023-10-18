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NEXT GENERATION MOBILE BROADBAND RDI

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 420,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Sweden : € 420,000,000
Industry : € 420,000,000
Signature date(s)
25/01/2024 : € 170,000,000
30/11/2023 : € 250,000,000
Other links
Related public register
31/01/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NEXT GENERATION MOBILE BROADBAND RDI
Related press
Sweden: Ericsson signs funding agreement with EIB to develop enhanced wireless technology

Summary sheet

Release date
4 December 2023
Status
Reference
Signed | 30/11/2023
20230022
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
NEXT GENERATION MOBILE BROADBAND RDI
TELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 420 million
EUR 994 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project will finance the promoter's research, development and innovation (RDI) investments to develop its 5G radio equipment portfolio, which incorporates a new, more powerful version of the standard 5G, known as "5G advanced".

The aim is to have substantial improvements in performance/capacity, size/weight and energy consumption based on evolved in-house chipsets.

Additionality and Impact

The project will support European mobile technology ensuring European independence in a critical and future strategic communication technology. By supporting the project, a high level of high-skilled employment is retained within Europe.

Therefore, this project addresses under-provision of cybersecurity which in general has a public good nature.

The Bank's contribution to the project is also supported by a combination of advantageous terms, flexible availability and utilisation of the loan. The EIB loan will diversify the borrower's funding sources and provide a longer loan tenor at advantageous terms and conditions not always readily available from commercial sources in the current market environment.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The related RDI activities will be carried out in existing premises that have been approved for those purposes, so in principle it is not expected to include any construction activities. Nevertheless, where and if applicable, the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, Birds Directive 2009/147/EC and Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC will be verified during appraisal.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if at the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is subject to the EU public procurement legislation then the European Commission will be duly informed, which would require the promoter to apply those rules.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
18 October 2023
30 November 2023
Related documents
31/01/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NEXT GENERATION MOBILE BROADBAND RDI
Other links
Related press
Sweden: Ericsson signs funding agreement with EIB to develop enhanced wireless technology

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NEXT GENERATION MOBILE BROADBAND RDI
Publication Date
31 Jan 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
176875410
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20230022
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Sweden
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
31/01/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NEXT GENERATION MOBILE BROADBAND RDI
Other links
Summary sheet
NEXT GENERATION MOBILE BROADBAND RDI
Data sheet
NEXT GENERATION MOBILE BROADBAND RDI
Related press
Sweden: Ericsson signs funding agreement with EIB to develop enhanced wireless technology

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Sweden: Ericsson signs funding agreement with EIB to develop enhanced wireless technology
Other links
Related public register
31/01/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NEXT GENERATION MOBILE BROADBAND RDI

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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