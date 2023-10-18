NEXT GENERATION MOBILE BROADBAND RDI

Summary sheet
The project will finance the promoter's research, development and innovation (RDI) investments to develop its 5G radio equipment portfolio, which incorporates a new, more powerful version of the standard 5G, known as "5G advanced".
The aim is to have substantial improvements in performance/capacity, size/weight and energy consumption based on evolved in-house chipsets.
The project will support European mobile technology ensuring European independence in a critical and future strategic communication technology. By supporting the project, a high level of high-skilled employment is retained within Europe.
Therefore, this project addresses under-provision of cybersecurity which in general has a public good nature.
The Bank's contribution to the project is also supported by a combination of advantageous terms, flexible availability and utilisation of the loan. The EIB loan will diversify the borrower's funding sources and provide a longer loan tenor at advantageous terms and conditions not always readily available from commercial sources in the current market environment.
The related RDI activities will be carried out in existing premises that have been approved for those purposes, so in principle it is not expected to include any construction activities. Nevertheless, where and if applicable, the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, Birds Directive 2009/147/EC and Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC will be verified during appraisal.
The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if at the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is subject to the EU public procurement legislation then the European Commission will be duly informed, which would require the promoter to apply those rules.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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