NEXT GENERATION MOBILE BROADBAND RDI

The project will support European mobile technology ensuring European independence in a critical and future strategic communication technology. By supporting the project, a high level of high-skilled employment is retained within Europe.

Therefore, this project addresses under-provision of cybersecurity which in general has a public good nature.

The Bank's contribution to the project is also supported by a combination of advantageous terms, flexible availability and utilisation of the loan. The EIB loan will diversify the borrower's funding sources and provide a longer loan tenor at advantageous terms and conditions not always readily available from commercial sources in the current market environment.