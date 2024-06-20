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BOSCH SEMICONDUCTOR PRODUCTION BOOST

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 700,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 700,000,000
Industry : € 700,000,000
Signature date(s)
1/04/2025 : € 300,000,000
10/01/2025 : € 400,000,000
Other links
Related public register
31/01/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BOSCH SEMICONDUCTOR PRODUCTION BOOST

Summary sheet

Release date
16 January 2025
Status
Reference
Signed | 10/01/2025
20230021
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
BOSCH SEMICONDUCTOR PRODUCTION BOOST
ROBERT BOSCH GMBH
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 700 million
EUR 1500 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project relates to the promoter's investments in the expansion of the manufacturing capacity for the promoter's semiconductor technologies, components, subsystems and systems with a focus on consumer electronics and electrical mobility. The project is being implemented at two of the promoter's locations in Germany.

The project will reinforce the European semiconductor technology ecosystem by providing energy-efficient, highly performant, and secure/trustworthy components to key European industrial sectors.

Additionality and Impact

The project concerns private sector investments in production lines for high value-added products that contribute to the competitiveness of all major economic sectors in the EU. The semiconductor value chain is of strategic importance for Europe and has a prominent position under a number of EU policies with the overall objective to reverse the declining European share of this market and to ensure that Europe makes the best of this technology to boost innovation, growth and jobs creation across the economy. The project is in line with the European Chips Act to guarantee secure and stable supply chains contributing to reaching the 20% global production capacity target for the EU.

The promoter's experienced management and project implementation capabilities, its focus on innovation and sustainability, its established relationships and reputation in the customer industries as well as its technological edge will help implement a sound and sustainable project, integrating positive environmental and social dimensions, contribute to addressing and mitigating market failures, and through its additionality, contribute to the Bank's policy objectives. 

The Bank's additionality to the project is further underpinned by a combination of advantageous terms, a meaningful loan amount, flexible drawdown terms as well as a positive signalling effect on other financiers, thereby facilitating the project's financing and full implementation and diversification of the company's financing sources. 

The Bank's technical contribution and advice is primarily explained by the guidance provided to align the project scope with policy objectives at project origination.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Semiconductor RDI and manufacturing facilities are not specifically covered by Annexes I & II of the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Directive 2011/92/EU.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
20 June 2024
10 January 2025
Related documents
31/01/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BOSCH SEMICONDUCTOR PRODUCTION BOOST

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BOSCH SEMICONDUCTOR PRODUCTION BOOST
Publication Date
31 Jan 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
209042802
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20230021
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
31/01/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BOSCH SEMICONDUCTOR PRODUCTION BOOST
Other links
Summary sheet
BOSCH SEMICONDUCTOR PRODUCTION BOOST
Data sheet
BOSCH SEMICONDUCTOR PRODUCTION BOOST

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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