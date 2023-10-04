BFCM ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT

Summary sheet
- Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
The project consists of an intermediated lending facility to support small to mid-sized renewable energy projects in France, notably onshore wind, photovoltaic, geothermal, hydro, biomass and biogas.
This project supports national and European targets related to renewable energy (RE) generation and it will hence contribute to EU energy objectives, notably security of energy supply and tackling climate change.
The project concerns the financing of a series of renewable energy generation plants (mostly onshore wind and solar PV), located in France. The financing of this operation contributes to the Bank's lending priority objectives on renewable energy as well as on climate action and environmental sustainability. Moreover, the operation supports the financial intermediary sustainability strategy, increasing its lending in the sector and diversifying its financing sources. The project addresses a number of market failures, from contributing to the reduction in carbon and air pollution, to improving energy markets efficiency and integration through participation in the wholesale markets.
The aim is to generate environmental benefits by supporting projects that help mitigate climate change. The EIB will assess the capacity and procedures of the financial intermediary to ensure compliance with the national and European environmental and biodiversity regulations, as well as their capacity to support the EIB's public disclosure policy, that facilitates public access to environmentally-relevant information.
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU Procurement Directives, as appropriate.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
General enquiries and comments
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Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.