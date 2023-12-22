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SANDBATTERY (IEU TI)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 20,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 20,000,000
Industry : € 20,000,000
Signature date(s)
22/12/2023 : € 20,000,000
Other links
Related public register
03/01/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SANDBATTERY (IEU TI)
Related press
Germany: InvestEU - EIB provides €20 million to GDI to develop 100% silicon anodes for batteries to replace graphite
Parent project
TECHEU THEMATIC INNOVATION (INVESTEU VD) PL

Summary sheet

Release date
2 January 2024
Status
Reference
Signed | 22/12/2023
20220992
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
SANDBATTERY (IEU TI)
GRAPHENIX DEVELOPMENT INC
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 20 million
EUR 42 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns a demonstration plant to produce silicon anodes through a coating process. GDI, the promoter, will build the production plant at the equipment supplier's facility in Lauenförde (Germany). Silicon-based anodes are known for their high energy density and faster charging times, making them a sustainable alternative to graphite in lithium-ion batteries.

The aim is to deploy a demonstration plant to produce silicon anodes through a coating process. Silicon anodes allow faster changing and higher specific capacity batteries. The facility will be located at the AGC Interpane site in Lauenförde (Germany) and will be used to validate samples for use in the EU automotive sector.

Additionality and Impact

The project is in line with the InvestEU objective to finance strategic investment in the area of the green transition through demonstration projects of related technologies.


The project is eligible under Article 309 point (c) Common interest, and qualifies under the Bank's Innovation; Digital and Human Capital" public policy goal.


The promoter (GDI) plans to scale up a production process to produce silicon anodes in Lauenförde (Germany). The silicon anodes offer significant advantages in terms of specific capacity and charging speed compared to current anode technology.


The project addresses several market failures related to financing of a small, innovative, high-growth company. 


The project has positive climate externalities as it contributes to decarbonisation of the transport sector.


EIB is providing a substantial amount of senior financing to the Project, with a catalytic role, expected to crowd in other financiers. With the EIB participation, the Promoter will be able to diversify its funding sources and likely improve its financing conditions.


The project would not have been carried out (to the same extent) by the EIB without the InvestEU support.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The EU is heavily reliant on imports of anode materials required for electric vehicles. This project brings production into Europe to strengthen the supply chain while adhering to EU environmental and social standards. The promoter has confirmed that the only required permits for the project at hand will be a change of use and relevant construction permit for any required facilities upgrades.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if at the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is subject to the EU public procurement legislation then the European Commission will be duly informed, which would require the promoter to apply those rules.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
22 December 2023
22 December 2023
Related documents
03/01/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SANDBATTERY (IEU TI)
Related projects
Parent project
TECHEU THEMATIC INNOVATION (INVESTEU VD) PL
Other links
Related press
Germany: InvestEU - EIB provides €20 million to GDI to develop 100% silicon anodes for batteries to replace graphite

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SANDBATTERY (IEU TI)
Publication Date
3 Jan 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
173398431
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20220992
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
03/01/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SANDBATTERY (IEU TI)
Other links
Summary sheet
SANDBATTERY (IEU TI)
Data sheet
SANDBATTERY (IEU TI)
Related press
Germany: InvestEU - EIB provides €20 million to GDI to develop 100% silicon anodes for batteries to replace graphite
Parent project
TECHEU THEMATIC INNOVATION (INVESTEU VD) PL

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Germany: InvestEU - EIB provides €20 million to GDI to develop 100% silicon anodes for batteries to replace graphite
Other links
Related public register
03/01/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SANDBATTERY (IEU TI)
Parent project
TECHEU THEMATIC INNOVATION (INVESTEU VD) PL

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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