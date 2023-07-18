POLISH EARTH OBSERVATION SATELLITE CONSTELLATION

Summary sheet
The project will finance the design, assembly, test and launch of two earth observation satellites designed for capturing high-resolution satellite imagery. It also includes two redundant ground stations for satellite control and images download. The satellite images will be jointly used by the Polish Ministry of Defence, the Ministry of Interior and also civil governmental agencies such as the Polish Space Agency. According to the current plan, the two satellites should be ready by 2028.
The aim is to allow the promoter to secure independent access to space-based high-resolution optical images that can be used by all relevant state agencies. The project design will improve the satellites re-visit time and thereby ensure access to time-critical space data.
The project will support the European space industry in the design and development of latest technology in Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites. The project will strengthen Poland's (and therefore also the European presence) in Earth Observation constellations, through its investments in the areas spanning from design, launch and operation for satellites with a balanced combination of proven and next generation designs.
The project is thereby contributing to the targets of the EU space programme 2021-2027. Furthermore, the project will secure Europe's independence in the area of autonomous access to space-based data traffic, which is of strategic importance, and this is also aligned with the ambition of the European Space Agency (ESA) to foster the European space industry by developing crucial knowledge for the space sector within Europe.
The project will support the establishment of a national space ecosystem through the various innovative downstream services that will be created through as secure access to high resolution earth observation imagery. The strengthened space ecosystem in Poland will in turn strengthen the European space industry through expected demand for related services.
This project generates positive network externalities by enabling more users to benefit from the access to information, digital services and better communications. The project generates further externalities to other sectors of the economy supporting innovation and competitiveness.
The funding offered by the EIB will address the specific needs of BGK and of the Armed Forces Support Fund due to its tenor, availability in EUR and customised terms (grace period, sculpted repayment). It will be first EIB financing of dual-use technology in Poland and complement and facilitate the deployment of the State funding that co-finances the project. In addition, the support offered by the EIB contributed to the improvement of the project's externalities.
Finally, the project will support the Bank's activities related to the Strategic European Security Initiative (SESI).
Investments for the purchase and the deployment of an earth observation satellite services do not fall under the Annexes of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU amended by Directive 2014/52/EU. Therefore, no particular negative residual impact on the environment is expected.
The promoter is a governmental agency, which is subject to public procurement rules. The Bank will verify during the appraisal, how these rules have been implemented for the award of the combined supply and services contract.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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