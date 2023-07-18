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POLISH EARTH OBSERVATION SATELLITE CONSTELLATION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 300,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Poland : € 300,000,000
Telecom : € 300,000,000
Signature date(s)
7/05/2024 : € 300,000,000
Other links
Related public register
22/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - POLISH EARTH OBSERVATION SATELLITE CONSTELLATION
Related press
Poland: EIB backs first Polish satellite programme with loan to Bank Gospodarstwa Krajowego

Summary sheet

Release date
22 May 2023
Status
Reference
Signed | 07/05/2024
20220990
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
POLISH EARTH OBSERVATION SATELLITE CONSTELLATION
MINISTRY OF NATIONAL DEFENCE
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 300 million
EUR 614 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project will finance the design, assembly, test and launch of two earth observation satellites designed for capturing high-resolution satellite imagery. It also includes two redundant ground stations for satellite control and images download. The satellite images will be jointly used by the Polish Ministry of Defence, the Ministry of Interior and also civil governmental agencies such as the Polish Space Agency. According to the current plan, the two satellites should be ready by 2028.

The aim is to allow the promoter to secure independent access to space-based high-resolution optical images that can be used by all relevant state agencies. The project design will improve the satellites re-visit time and thereby ensure access to time-critical space data.

Additionality and Impact

The project will support the European space industry in the design and development of latest technology in Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites. The project will strengthen Poland's (and therefore also the European presence) in Earth Observation constellations, through its investments in the areas spanning from design, launch and operation for satellites with a balanced combination of proven and next generation designs.

The project is thereby contributing to the targets of the EU space programme 2021-2027. Furthermore, the project will secure Europe's independence in the area of autonomous access to space-based data traffic, which is of strategic importance, and this is also aligned with the ambition of the European Space Agency (ESA) to foster the European space industry by developing crucial knowledge for the space sector within Europe.

The project will support the establishment of a national space ecosystem through the various innovative downstream services that will be created through as secure access to high resolution earth observation imagery. The strengthened space ecosystem in Poland will in turn strengthen the European space industry through expected demand for related services.

﻿This project generates positive network externalities by enabling more users to benefit from the access to information, digital services and better communications. The project generates further externalities to other sectors of the economy supporting innovation and competitiveness.

The funding offered by the EIB will address the specific needs of BGK and of the Armed Forces Support Fund due to its tenor, availability in EUR and customised terms (grace period, sculpted repayment). It will be first EIB financing of dual-use technology in Poland and complement and facilitate the deployment of the State funding that co-finances the project. In addition, the support offered by the EIB contributed to the improvement of the project's externalities.

Finally, the project will support the Bank's activities related to the Strategic European Security Initiative (SESI).

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Investments for the purchase and the deployment of an earth observation satellite services do not fall under the Annexes of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU amended by Directive 2014/52/EU. Therefore, no particular negative residual impact on the environment is expected.

The promoter is a governmental agency, which is subject to public procurement rules. The Bank will verify during the appraisal, how these rules have been implemented for the award of the combined supply and services contract.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
18 July 2023
7 May 2024
Related documents
22/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - POLISH EARTH OBSERVATION SATELLITE CONSTELLATION
Other links
Related press
Poland: EIB backs first Polish satellite programme with loan to Bank Gospodarstwa Krajowego

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - POLISH EARTH OBSERVATION SATELLITE CONSTELLATION
Publication Date
22 Jul 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
169607168
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20220990
Sector(s)
Telecom
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
22/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - POLISH EARTH OBSERVATION SATELLITE CONSTELLATION
Other links
Summary sheet
POLISH EARTH OBSERVATION SATELLITE CONSTELLATION
Data sheet
POLISH EARTH OBSERVATION SATELLITE CONSTELLATION
Related press
Poland: EIB backs first Polish satellite programme with loan to Bank Gospodarstwa Krajowego

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Poland: EIB backs first Polish satellite programme with loan to Bank Gospodarstwa Krajowego
Other links
Related public register
22/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - POLISH EARTH OBSERVATION SATELLITE CONSTELLATION

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

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Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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