RHEIN-NECKAR-TRAM 2023

The project will enhance the performance and capacity for a large urbanized area on the Rhein-Neckar rivers' crossing. The project aims at reducing private car use in three important cities, supporting the shift of traffic to more sustainable transport modes and reduces related negative transport externalities, in particular the emission of GHG and pollutants of the transport sector.

The Bank's loan will be a cornerstone of the financing for the Borrower's investment programme in urban rolling stock, providing a substantial contribution to the programme's affordability.

The loan will have a maturity that stretches longer than the duration of the borrower's Public Service Contracts and will offer multiple disbursements with the possibility to fix them on a forward basis during the availability period. This will enable the borrower to match the schedule of any instalments to be paid by the borrower to the tram manufacturer.

The availability period as well as the grace period will be in line with the long implementation period of the project. This will also allow the borrower to match-fund future cash flows under the project. By locking in the interest rate conditions at the time of pricing up to the maximum tenor of the loan, the borrower achieves high predictability of financing cashflows.

The EIB loan will complement loans from the banks KFW-Ipex and NordLB, as well as a portion of regional authorities' grants.