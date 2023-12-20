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RHEIN-NECKAR-TRAM 2023

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 38,980,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 38,980,000
Transport : € 38,980,000
Signature date(s)
22/05/2025 : € 38,980,000
Other links
Related public register
04/01/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RHEIN-NECKAR-TRAM 2023

Summary sheet

Release date
10 July 2023
Status
Reference
Signed | 22/05/2025
20220975
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
RHEIN-NECKAR-TRAM 2023
RHEIN-NECKAR-VERKEHR GMBH
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 95 million
EUR 216 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project will finance the purchase of new and better tram rolling stock, replacing old trams in the Rhine-Neckar region, more specifically around the cities of Mannheim and Heidelberg.

The aim is to increase the tram capacity, comfort and service level, enable sustainable resource-efficient transport, as well as reduce noise emissions.

Additionality and Impact

The project will enhance the performance and capacity for a large urbanized area on the Rhein-Neckar rivers' crossing. The project aims at reducing private car use in three important cities, supporting the shift of traffic to more sustainable transport modes and reduces related negative transport externalities, in particular the emission of GHG and pollutants of the transport sector.

The Bank's loan will be a cornerstone of the financing for the Borrower's investment programme in urban rolling stock, providing a substantial contribution to the programme's affordability.

The loan will have a maturity that stretches longer than the duration of the borrower's Public Service Contracts and will offer multiple disbursements with the possibility to fix them on a forward basis during the availability period. This will enable the borrower to match the schedule of any instalments to be paid by the borrower to the tram manufacturer.

The availability period as well as the grace period will be in line with the long implementation period of the project. This will also allow the borrower to match-fund future cash flows under the project. By locking in the interest rate conditions at the time of pricing up to the maximum tenor of the loan, the borrower achieves high predictability of financing cashflows.

The EIB loan will complement loans from the banks KFW-Ipex and NordLB, as well as a portion of regional authorities' grants.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The construction of the new tram rolling stock does not fall within the scope of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive since it will take place in the manufacturer's plants. If the project includes the construction of depots, then compliance with the EIA Directive will be assessed and, if needed, the EIB's loan will be conditional to obtaining the necessary environmental screening decisions, approvals or permits. The project is expected to deliver positive environmental benefits thanks to the new trams' improved energy efficiency.

The promoter has to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/24/EU, as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
20 December 2023
22 May 2025
Related documents
04/01/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RHEIN-NECKAR-TRAM 2023

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RHEIN-NECKAR-TRAM 2023
Publication Date
4 Jan 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
170304381
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20220975
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
04/01/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RHEIN-NECKAR-TRAM 2023
Other links
Summary sheet
RHEIN-NECKAR-TRAM 2023
Data sheet
RHEIN-NECKAR-TRAM 2023

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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