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ASSAINISSEMENT PLUVIAL DE VILLES DU BENIN II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 70,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Benin : € 70,000,000
Water, sewerage : € 70,000,000
Signature date(s)
29/12/2023 : € 70,000,000
Other links
Related public register
25/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ASSAINISSEMENT PLUVIAL DE VILLES DU BENIN II - RAPPORT D’ETUDE D’IMPACT ENVIRONNEMENTAL ET SOCIAL (EIES) APPROFONDIE
Related public register
20/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ASSAINISSEMENT PLUVIAL DE VILLES DU BENIN II

Summary sheet

Release date
6 September 2023
Status
Reference
Signed | 29/12/2023
20220950
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ASSAINISSEMENT PLUVIAL DE VILLES DU BENIN II
MINISTERE DU CADRE DE VIE ET DES TRANSPORTS CHARGE DU DEVELOPPEMENT DURABLE - REPUBLIQUE DU BENIN
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 70 million
EUR 342 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
Description
Objectives

The project will finance a rainwater drainage infrastructure targeting several secondary cities in Benin, covering 3 cities in the North of the country, Natitingou, Djougou and Kandi.

The aim is to extend and rehabilitate the primary and secondary rainwater drainage systems, as well as related roads of the concerned cities. The project will significantly decrease flooding, as well as stagnating water, with a positive impact on human and economic development. It will considerably contribute to improve the living conditions of the population and to climate change adaptation.

Additionality and Impact

The project will support the Government of Benin to cope with recurrent floods in selected secondary cities through the construction and rehabilitation of rainwater drainage infrastructure (primary and secondary canals, gutters, etc). As such, the project will contribute to the adaptation of the beneficiary cities to the effects of climate change.

The operation is aligned with Benin's Government Action Plan and with EIB and EU policy objectives, including with the Global Gateway investment package for climate resilience. The cities which will benefit from EIB financing are located in the north of the country. The development of basic infrastructure in these cities will contribute to maintaining peace and security, which is in line with the EU's Multiannual Indicative Programme 2021-2027 for Benin. The EIB loan will provide favourable financing terms and conditions including long availability and grace periods. The project will comply with with the Bank's high standards. 

The operation will contribute to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals SDG11 - Sustainable Cities and Communities and SDG13 - Climate Action. It will also indirectly support SDG 1 - No poverty, SDG 3 - Good Health and 6 - Clean water and sanitation.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The EIB will ensure that the project and the promoter's procedures for impact assessment and environmental monitoring comply with the applicable national environmental legislation and the EIB's environmental and social principles.

Implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement.

Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee

Under EFSD+ Guarantee

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
18 October 2023
29 December 2023
Related documents
25/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ASSAINISSEMENT PLUVIAL DE VILLES DU BENIN II - RAPPORT D’ETUDE D’IMPACT ENVIRONNEMENTAL ET SOCIAL (EIES) APPROFONDIE
20/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ASSAINISSEMENT PLUVIAL DE VILLES DU BENIN II

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ASSAINISSEMENT PLUVIAL DE VILLES DU BENIN II - RAPPORT D’ETUDE D’IMPACT ENVIRONNEMENTAL ET SOCIAL (EIES) APPROFONDIE
Publication Date
25 Sep 2023
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
174616757
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220950
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Benin
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ASSAINISSEMENT PLUVIAL DE VILLES DU BENIN II
Publication Date
20 Oct 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
177752273
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20220950
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Benin
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
25/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ASSAINISSEMENT PLUVIAL DE VILLES DU BENIN II - RAPPORT D’ETUDE D’IMPACT ENVIRONNEMENTAL ET SOCIAL (EIES) APPROFONDIE
Related public register
20/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ASSAINISSEMENT PLUVIAL DE VILLES DU BENIN II
Other links
Summary sheet
ASSAINISSEMENT PLUVIAL DE VILLES DU BENIN II
Data sheet
ASSAINISSEMENT PLUVIAL DE VILLES DU BENIN II

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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