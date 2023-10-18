ASSAINISSEMENT PLUVIAL DE VILLES DU BENIN II

The project will support the Government of Benin to cope with recurrent floods in selected secondary cities through the construction and rehabilitation of rainwater drainage infrastructure (primary and secondary canals, gutters, etc). As such, the project will contribute to the adaptation of the beneficiary cities to the effects of climate change.

The operation is aligned with Benin's Government Action Plan and with EIB and EU policy objectives, including with the Global Gateway investment package for climate resilience. The cities which will benefit from EIB financing are located in the north of the country. The development of basic infrastructure in these cities will contribute to maintaining peace and security, which is in line with the EU's Multiannual Indicative Programme 2021-2027 for Benin. The EIB loan will provide favourable financing terms and conditions including long availability and grace periods. The project will comply with with the Bank's high standards.

The operation will contribute to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals SDG11 - Sustainable Cities and Communities and SDG13 - Climate Action. It will also indirectly support SDG 1 - No poverty, SDG 3 - Good Health and 6 - Clean water and sanitation.