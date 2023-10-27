XEROTECH (IEU G)

The operation is in line with the InvestEU research, development and innovation objective through deployment of technologies and processes. It is in particular aligned with Annex II (2) development of sustainable and safe transport infrastructures and mobility solutions, equipment and innovative technologies.

The project is eligible under Article 309 point (c) Common interest, and qualifies under the Bank's Innovation; Digital and Human Capital" public policy goal.

The project concerns the deployment of process with patented technology which allows the decarbonisation of Non-Road Mobile Machinery (NRMM).

The project addresses several market failures. Imperfect competition is present in the field of the battery manufacturing supply chain, mainly served by dominant non-EU manufacturers. As well, imperfect and asymmetric information affects the Project, as the promoter is a start-up investing in innovative technology competing with established companies and technologies. Having access to EIB financing also allows the Promoter to accelerate the deployment of the technology and reach the market faster.

Alongside its positive climate externalities the project will support innovation in the battery supply chain.

EIB is providing a substantial amount of senior financing to the Project, with a catalytic role, expected to crowd in other financiers. With the EIB participation, the Promoter will be able to diversify its funding sources and improve its financing conditions.

The project would not have been carried out (to the same extent) by the EIB without the InvestEU support.