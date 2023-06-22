Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

ISP SERBIA LOAN FOR SMES MIDCAPS &CLIMATE ACTION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 160,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Serbia : € 160,000,000
Credit lines : € 160,000,000
Signature date(s)
8/03/2024 : € 60,000,000
24/11/2023 : € 100,000,000

Summary sheet

Release date
4 May 2023
Status
Reference
Signed | 24/11/2023
20220931
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ISP SERBIA LOAN FOR SMES MIDCAPS &CLIMATE ACTION
BANCA INTESA AD BEOGRAD,INTESA LEASING DOO BEOGRAD
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 160 million
not applicable
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

A multi-beneficiary intermediated loan to Banca Intesa Beograd and Intesa Leasing Beograd for financing of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps in Serbia, with a portion dedicated to climate action projects.

The aim of the project is to contribute to strengthening economic resilience, employment-generating activities and alleviating the economic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic and of the ongoing global impact of the conflict in Ukraine. The operation will also contribute to climate action, therefore supporting Serbia's green transition.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
22 June 2023
24 November 2023

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications