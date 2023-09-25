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SKYDWELLER (IEU TI)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 30,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 10,000,000
Spain : € 20,000,000
Industry : € 30,000,000
Signature date(s)
14/11/2023 : € 10,000,000
14/11/2023 : € 20,000,000
Other links
Related public register
28/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SKYDWELLER (IEU TI)
Related press
Spain: InvestEU supports EIB and Skydweller €30 million loan agreement to expand solar-powered autonomous aircraft programme
Parent project
TECHEU THEMATIC INNOVATION (INVESTEU VD) PL

Summary sheet

Release date
22 June 2023
Status
Reference
Signed | 14/11/2023
20220902
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
SKYDWELLER (IEU TI)
SKYDWELLER AERO INC
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 30 million
EUR 114 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Skydweller is a Spanish SME developing a solar-powered aircraft mostly for applications in Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR), civil security as well as potentially for telecommunications and geospatial mapping. The project will support the R&D activities, operating and capital expenditures of the company, focused on the pre-serial production of aircrafts and the integration capability of ISR payloads according to client specifications.

The project will support the company's R&D efforts to enhance the unmanned aircraft and develop equipment solutions for applications in defence, ISR and telecommunications. The project cost will be incurred in Spain and Italy; contracted and otherwise paid for R&D costs will be excluded from the investment plan.

Additionality and Impact

Skydweller is a European SME developing an Unmanned Aerial Vehicle ("UAV") which consists of the aircraft platform and the supporting system that enables autonomous unmanned missions. The UAV has potential use cases for both intelligence, reconnaissance and surveillance (ISR) as well as civilian applications. The project entails a venture loan to Skydweller to co-fund innovation and growth investments, mainly in Spain and Italy (EU) with the development of the autonomous flight system of the UAV and subsequently the pre-serial production of the aircraft in Italy. The investment addresses market failures of inadequate financing for SMEs and RDI projects in the EU, supporting a project focused on deep tech innovation, artificial intelligence and strategic autonomy in defence and security. The project will generate positive externalities in the form of digital skills, sector knowledge, employment in a less developed region and a contribution to civil security.

The EIB venture loan will grant substantial risk capital at longer maturities and later repayments than current market standards for venture debt, allowing faster execution and greater managerial focus on business strategy, thanks to a more stable capital structure. The EIB investment also signals a stamp of approval by the EU to the market, favouring the crowding-in of new investors.


The EIB would not have been able to support this project without the support of InvestEU.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project activities do not fall under the Annexes I or II of the EU Directive2014/52/EU amending the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU. The project will be carried out in existing facilities, already authorised, that will not change their scope due to the project. As such, the project activities are not subject to a mandatory EIA.

The Promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
25 September 2023
14 November 2023
Related documents
28/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SKYDWELLER (IEU TI)
Related projects
Parent project
TECHEU THEMATIC INNOVATION (INVESTEU VD) PL
Other links
Related press
Spain: InvestEU supports EIB and Skydweller €30 million loan agreement to expand solar-powered autonomous aircraft programme

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SKYDWELLER (IEU TI)
Publication Date
28 Sep 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
171368833
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20220902
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
28/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SKYDWELLER (IEU TI)
Other links
Summary sheet
SKYDWELLER (IEU TI)
Data sheet
SKYDWELLER (IEU TI)
Related press
Spain: InvestEU supports EIB and Skydweller €30 million loan agreement to expand solar-powered autonomous aircraft programme
Parent project
TECHEU THEMATIC INNOVATION (INVESTEU VD) PL

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Spain: InvestEU supports EIB and Skydweller €30 million loan agreement to expand solar-powered autonomous aircraft programme
Other links
Related public register
28/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SKYDWELLER (IEU TI)
Parent project
TECHEU THEMATIC INNOVATION (INVESTEU VD) PL

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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