SLOVAKIA EU 2021-2027 CO-FINANCING

The Project concerns priority investments under the 2021-27 Partnership Agreement of Slovakia and it supports the implementation of eligible schemes of the Programme Slovakia.





The investment is plan-led and contributes to the smarter Europe and greener Europe priority objectives of the 2021-27 EU Cohesion policy.





The EIB financing on favourable terms, such as long tenors and flexible drawdown conditions, provides diversification of the financing structure and contributes to the affordability of the national public investment programmes. The EIB support will help kick-start/accelerate the implementation of subprojects on the ground.





Most of the Slovak territory is a EIB Cohesion Priority Region. The Project fosters a balanced socioeconomic and territorial development of Slovakia, in line with the Territorial Agenda 2030. It will therefore contribute to the EU's policy objective of economic and social cohesion.





The Project addresses sub-optimal investment situations in many sectors that are essential to social and economic cohesion.





Regarding the horizontal Public Policy Goals (PPGs) of the Bank, the Project contributes to Economic and social cohesion and Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability.