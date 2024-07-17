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SLOVAKIA EU 2021-2027 CO-FINANCING

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 240,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Slovakia : € 240,000,000
Credit lines : € 7,200,000
Water, sewerage : € 9,599,040
Education : € 9,600,000
Telecom : € 16,800,000
Energy : € 28,800,000
Solid waste : € 33,600,960
Composite infrastructure : € 64,800,000
Services : € 69,600,000
Signature date(s)
20/12/2024 : € 7,200,000
20/12/2024 : € 9,599,040
20/12/2024 : € 9,600,000
20/12/2024 : € 16,800,000
20/12/2024 : € 28,800,000
20/12/2024 : € 33,600,960
20/12/2024 : € 64,800,000
20/12/2024 : € 69,600,000
Other links
Related public register
18/07/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SLOVAKIA EU 2021-2027 CO-FINANCING

Summary sheet

Release date
25 March 2024
Status
Reference
Signed | 20/12/2024
20220871
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
SLOVAKIA EU 2021-2027 CO-FINANCING
SLOVAK REPUBLIC
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 800 million
EUR 7116 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

National contribution co-financing under the selected policy objectives of the Programme Slovakia (PSK) for the 2021-2027 EU Funds programming period.

The aim is to co-finance with EU Funds priority investments under the 2021-27 Operational Programme in the Slovak Republic.

Additionality and Impact

The Project concerns priority investments under the 2021-27 Partnership Agreement of Slovakia and it supports the implementation of eligible schemes of the Programme Slovakia.


The investment is plan-led and contributes to the smarter Europe and greener Europe priority objectives of the 2021-27 EU Cohesion policy.


The EIB financing on favourable terms, such as long tenors and flexible drawdown conditions, provides diversification of the financing structure and contributes to the affordability of the national public investment programmes. The EIB support will help kick-start/accelerate the implementation of subprojects on the ground.


Most of the Slovak territory is a EIB Cohesion Priority Region. The Project fosters a balanced socioeconomic and territorial development of Slovakia, in line with the Territorial Agenda 2030. It will therefore contribute to the EU's policy objective of economic and social cohesion.


The Project addresses sub-optimal investment situations in many sectors that are essential to social and economic cohesion.


Regarding the horizontal Public Policy Goals (PPGs) of the Bank, the Project contributes to Economic and social cohesion and Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
17 July 2024
20 December 2024
Related documents
18/07/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SLOVAKIA EU 2021-2027 CO-FINANCING

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SLOVAKIA EU 2021-2027 CO-FINANCING
Publication Date
18 Jul 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
203101026
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20220871
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Solid waste
Composite infrastructure
Energy
Telecom
Services
Education
Credit lines
Regions
European Union
Countries
Slovakia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
18/07/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SLOVAKIA EU 2021-2027 CO-FINANCING
Other links
Summary sheet
SLOVAKIA EU 2021-2027 CO-FINANCING
Data sheet
SLOVAKIA EU 2021-2027 CO-FINANCING

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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