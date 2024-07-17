SLOVAKIA EU 2021-2027 CO-FINANCING

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
- Solid waste - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
- Composite infrastructure - Construction
- Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
- Telecom - Information and communication
- Services - Professional, scientific and technical activities
- Services - Public administration and defence; compulsory social security
- Education - Education
- Credit lines - Credit lines
National contribution co-financing under the selected policy objectives of the Programme Slovakia (PSK) for the 2021-2027 EU Funds programming period.
The aim is to co-finance with EU Funds priority investments under the 2021-27 Operational Programme in the Slovak Republic.
The Project concerns priority investments under the 2021-27 Partnership Agreement of Slovakia and it supports the implementation of eligible schemes of the Programme Slovakia.
The investment is plan-led and contributes to the smarter Europe and greener Europe priority objectives of the 2021-27 EU Cohesion policy.
The EIB financing on favourable terms, such as long tenors and flexible drawdown conditions, provides diversification of the financing structure and contributes to the affordability of the national public investment programmes. The EIB support will help kick-start/accelerate the implementation of subprojects on the ground.
Most of the Slovak territory is a EIB Cohesion Priority Region. The Project fosters a balanced socioeconomic and territorial development of Slovakia, in line with the Territorial Agenda 2030. It will therefore contribute to the EU's policy objective of economic and social cohesion.
The Project addresses sub-optimal investment situations in many sectors that are essential to social and economic cohesion.
Regarding the horizontal Public Policy Goals (PPGs) of the Bank, the Project contributes to Economic and social cohesion and Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability.
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
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Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.