NORTHERN GERMANY FIBRE ROLLOUT FONNOG

The project contributes to the Public Policy Goal Innovation, Digital and Human Capital (Digital Infrastructure) and horizontal objective Economic and Social Cohesion. The project will lead to the deployment of innovative and secure telecommunication technologies and thus generate positive network externalities by enabling more users to benefit from improved and safe access to advanced broadband services. The project also generates further externalities to other sectors of the economy by supporting innovation and competitiveness. This will lead to economic returns to society that exceed those to the private investor.





EIB loan will diversify the sources of financing of the borrower which is critical in the context of a large non-recourse financing and the relatively small current size of the Promoter. EIB loan will accelerate the Borrower Investment by securing upfront additional financing. In addition, EIB financial added-value will improve the financial sustainability of the borrower and the project.