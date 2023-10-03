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NOMAGIC II (IEU TI)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 8,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Poland : € 8,000,000
Services : € 8,000,000
Signature date(s)
22/12/2023 : € 8,000,000
Other links
Related press
Poland: Robotics company Nomagic gets €8 million EIB loan for R&D
Parent project
TECHEU THEMATIC INNOVATION (INVESTEU VD) PL

Summary sheet

Release date
25 March 2024
Status
Reference
Signed | 22/12/2023
20220854
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
NOMAGIC II (IEU TI)
NOMAGIC INC
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 8 million
EUR 19 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project mainly aims to support Nomagic's research, innovation and development (RDI) activities over the period 2023-2025.

Nomagic is a Polish robotics company specialised in 'pick & place' robots, primarily used in warehouses. In particular, the company offers an artificial intelligence enabled robotic arm that picks, inspects, analyses and places products. The aim is to finance the further automation of retail fulfilment through the development of robotic solutions for warehouses.

Additionality and Impact

Nomagic is a Polish robotics company specialised in pick & place robots primarily used in warehouses. The company offers an artificial intelligence enabled robotic arm that picks, inspects, analyses and places products.


The project supports the policy objective of innovation and digitalisation by supporting an innovative start-up offering autonomous robots for the use in warehouses. The project generates significant positive RDI externalities through the application of the technology in various industries and through knowledge spill-overs to clients and business partners in the area of robotics and artificial intelligence.


The project is therefore strengthening the EU's market position in the context of automation and digitalisation and enhancing the competition in this field. EIB provides the SME with tailored venture debt financing, enabling the company to continue its growth. Without the EIB financing, Nomagic would not be able to scale up so rapidly.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The related activities will be performed in existing buildings with no relevant environmental impacts expected. The project does not fall under the environmental impact assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU (amending EIA Directive 2011/92/EU) therefore no EIA is required.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting entity, and is thus not subject to EU rules on public procurement.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
3 October 2023
22 December 2023
Related projects
Parent project
TECHEU THEMATIC INNOVATION (INVESTEU VD) PL
Other links
Related press
Poland: Robotics company Nomagic gets €8 million EIB loan for R&D

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Poland: Robotics company Nomagic gets €8 million EIB loan for R&D
Other links
Parent project
TECHEU THEMATIC INNOVATION (INVESTEU VD) PL

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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