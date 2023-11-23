RESA ELECTRICITY NETWORK UPGRADE

The project supports the modernization, reinforcement and digitalisation of the electricity distribution network infrastructure in Belgium, in the Walloon region. The project caters for demand growth, the connection of new network users and the integration of renewables, improving the quality of service and the efficiency of operations. The Programme contributes to Bank's lending priority objectives on Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability and it aligns with the REPowerEU objectives. The financing of the programme will contribute to the Bank's ELP themes on Securing the Enabling Infrastructure (energy networks) and Innovative technologies and new types of energy infrastructure (smart meters). The operation addresses a number of market failures, including reducing carbon and air pollution externalities, increasing security of energy supply, reducing the risk of supply interruptions as well as improving energy efficiency via reductions of electricity consumption





The project supports Belgium Long-Term Climate 2050 Strategy set out in the National Energy and Climate Plan (NECP), the Plan Air Climat Energie (PACE) 2030 of the Walloon Region, as well as EU policies on energy and climate, by enhancing critical infrastructure for decarbonisation.





The project is expected to deliver good economic benefits and good social benefits. The promoter is experienced in works of this nature and has a sound project management system in place.

The EIB support to this operation is expected to provide tangible value-added benefit, positively contributing to the promoter's capital intensive investments by offering more flexible terms compared to the commercial banks. EIB's involvement provides a flexible financial product to the borrower including flexible drawdowns, availability period and long tenors. This allows the borrower to diversify its financing sources.



