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MOLDOVA SOLIDARITY LANES

Signature(s)

Amount (.*)
€ 53,205,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Moldova : € 53,205,000
Transport : € 53,205,000
Signature date(s)
17/09/2024 : € 12,000,000
15/12/2023 : € 41,205,000
(*) Including a € 12,000,000 Investment Grants provided by the NEIGHBOURHOOD INVESTMENT PLATFORM
Other links
Related public register
19/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MOLDOVA SOLIDARITY LANES

Summary sheet

Release date
9 November 2023
Status
Reference
Signed | 15/12/2023
20220846
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
MOLDOVA SOLIDARITY LANES
IS CALEA FERATA DIN MOLDOVA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 54 million
EUR 119 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project will finance the rehabilitation of selected elements of the existing railway infrastructure in the corridor Valcinet - Balti - Ungheni - Chisinau - Cainari, in particular it concerns the track renewal on the existing alignment.

The aim of this project is to improve the connection from the northern border of Moldova to the line Bender / Basarabeasca / Etulia / Giurgiulesti, in combination with another ongoing rehabilitation project. Both projects will improve the transport capacity throughout the north-south railway corridor in Moldova, from the northern border with Ukraine to the ports of Reni (Ukraine), Giurgiulesti (Moldova) and Galati (Romania).

Additionality and Impact

The project consists of selective renewal of existing rail infrastructure totalling 128 km along a 370 km rail corridor in the Republic of Moldova. In addition, to its significance for the national economy, the corridor is an important route for transit to and from Ukraine, as it allows connection from Western Ukraine to the ports of Reni, Giurgiulesti and Galati located on the Danube and Prut rivers, which are accessible to seagoing vessels.


The project will also be addressing market failures related to negative transport externalities, such as air pollution, greenhouse gas emissions, road congestion, and traffic safety.


The project is aligned with a number of EU and national priorities, including those defined in the EU's Multiannual Indicative Programme (2021-2027) and Moldova's National Development Strategy "Moldova 2030". Also, the proposed operation is also expected to advance several Sustainability Development Goals.

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The EIB financial contribution is substantial. The EIB loan will be complemented by an investment grant from the EU's Neighbourhood Investment Platform.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

If situated in the EU, the project may have fallen within Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive and, therefore, be subject to screening by Competent Authority. The compliance of the procedures in place with the EIB environmental and social standards, including the need of an EIA and of assessment of potential impacts on protected sites will be further analysed during the appraisal.

The EIB will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement and the relevant applicable EU public procurement rules.

Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee

Under EFSD+ Guarantee

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
13 December 2023
15 December 2023
Related documents
19/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MOLDOVA SOLIDARITY LANES

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MOLDOVA SOLIDARITY LANES
Publication Date
19 Dec 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
172016396
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20220846
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Eastern Europe, Southern Caucasus
Countries
Moldova
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
19/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MOLDOVA SOLIDARITY LANES
Other links
Summary sheet
MOLDOVA SOLIDARITY LANES
Data sheet
MOLDOVA SOLIDARITY LANES

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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