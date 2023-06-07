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NOVADIP (IEU TI)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 18,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Belgium : € 18,000,000
Industry : € 18,000,000
Signature date(s)
19/07/2023 : € 18,000,000
Other links
Related public register
21/03/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NOVADIP (IEU TI)
Related press
Belgium: InvestEU - EIB venture debt for bone therapy innovator Novadip
Parent project
TECHEU THEMATIC INNOVATION (INVESTEU VD) PL

Summary sheet

Release date
13 March 2024
Status
Reference
Signed | 19/07/2023
20220801
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
NOVADIP (IEU TI)
NOVADIP BIOSCIENCES
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 18 million
EUR 60 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The operation is a quasi-equity financing to Novadip, an innovative Belgian biotech developing therapies for rare genetic diseases in the field of critical size bone defects, bone non-union and other bone related diseases.

The project concerns the development of therapeutic solutions for patients suffering from critical size bone defects, including Congenital Pseudarthrosis of the Tibia (CPT), a rare and highly debilitating paediatric disease, and other bone-related conditions that can severely impact patient's quality of life and can result in amputation.

Additionality and Impact

The Operation contributes to the InvestEU objective of research, development and innovation. The purpose of the loan is to provide direct, equity-type financing under EIB's Venture Debt Instrument to support research, development and innovation activities of the innovative company 'Novadip', a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in Belgium. The financing of this project addresses the failure in financial markets for RDI, arising from limited access to commensurate financing as a result of factors such as information asymmetries, misalignment of incentives, etc. Novadip is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of advanced therapies for bone-related diseases. By creating knowledge externalities, the project is expected to provide significant socio-economic benefits, will strengthen Belgium and Europe's position in the field of advanced therapies, and it will help to create and retain skilled staff engaged in the Company's RDI activities. Thanks to the support of InvestEU, the EIB may provide long term financing in the form of venture debt to a highly innovative but high-risk early-stage company with no access to commercial debt. By contributing to extending the cash runway and therefore to de-risking the development plan of the company, the innovative EIB financing is expected to crowd-in third party investors (such as Venture Capitals, Strategic Investors, Private Equity players, etc.) and allow the company to accelerate its development and forming strategic alliances. The project would not have been carried out (to the same extent) by the EIB without the InvestEU support.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The promoter's investments concern research, development and innovation activities that are expected to be carried out in existing facilities already authorised for the same purpose and would therefore not require an environmental impact assessment (EIA) under Directive 2011/92/EU. Full environmental details will be verified during appraisal.

The promoter is a private company, not operating in the utilities sector and does not have the status of a contracting authority; thus the project is not covered by the EU directives on procurement. However, the promoter's procurement procedures are expected to be in line with EIB guidelines for private sector projects. The EIB's services will verify details during the project due diligence.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
7 June 2023
19 July 2023
Related documents
21/03/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NOVADIP (IEU TI)
Related projects
Parent project
TECHEU THEMATIC INNOVATION (INVESTEU VD) PL
Other links
Related press
Belgium: InvestEU - EIB venture debt for bone therapy innovator Novadip

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NOVADIP (IEU TI)
Publication Date
21 Mar 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
196045360
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20220801
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
21/03/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NOVADIP (IEU TI)
Other links
Summary sheet
NOVADIP (IEU TI)
Data sheet
NOVADIP (IEU TI)
Related press
Belgium: InvestEU - EIB venture debt for bone therapy innovator Novadip
Parent project
TECHEU THEMATIC INNOVATION (INVESTEU VD) PL

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Belgium: InvestEU - EIB venture debt for bone therapy innovator Novadip
Other links
Related public register
21/03/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NOVADIP (IEU TI)
Parent project
TECHEU THEMATIC INNOVATION (INVESTEU VD) PL

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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