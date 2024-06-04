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EDUCATION DEPARTEMENT DU PAS-DE-CALAIS

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 125,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 125,000,000
Education : € 125,000,000
Signature date(s)
31/07/2024 : € 125,000,000
Other links
Related public register
11/06/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EDUCATION DEPARTEMENT DU PAS-DE-CALAIS

Summary sheet

Release date
17 April 2024
Status
Reference
Signed | 31/07/2024
20220796
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
EDUCATION DEPARTEMENT DU PAS-DE-CALAIS
DEPARTEMENT DU PAS-DE-CALAIS
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 125 million
EUR 258 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Le projet comprend la construction, l'extension, la rénovation et la réhabilitation de collèges dans le Département de Pas-de-Calais.

L'objectif principal est d'améliorer les conditions d'apprentissage des élèves par la rénovation des espaces existants devenus obsolètes, tout en adaptant le réseau de collèges aux évolutions de la démographie et en renforçant la résilience des infrastructures face aux risques des changements climatiques. Les bénéficiaires du projet sont les élèves actuels et futurs, ainsi que le personnel éducatif et administratif des établissements.

Additionality and Impact

The Project concerns the renovation, extension and new construction of lower-secondary public education facilities in the Department of Pas-de-Calais. Such investments will accelerate the modernisation of teaching and learning environments and practices in lower-secondary education, which is then expected to translate into quality improvements, creating positive externalities with significant benefits in the short and long term, mainly in terms of skills development and upgrading but also improved social cohesion and economic growth. Additionally, the investments targeting climate change mitigation will also have positive externalities, as they contribute to the construction of a more sustainable future.


The Project contributes to the EIB's "Innovation, Digital and Human Capital" Public Policy Goal and "Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability" cross-cutting objective. It is also fully aligned with the national, regional and departmental priorities in education as well as with the objectives of the EU's European Education Area 2025 initiative. Finally, since Pas-de-Calais is classified as a transition region, 100% of the Project's investments support the strengthening of the EU's economic, social and territorial cohesion.


The EIB's participation in the project's financing will improve the promoter's financial profile by diversifying its funding sources, extending the duration of its debt maturities, and lowering its average cost of borrowing.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Le projet couvre des établissements d'enseignement du type, qui ne sont pas spécifiquement mentionnés dans la directive 2011/92/UE relative à l'évaluation des incidences sur l'environnement (EIE) telle que modifiée par la directive 2014/52/UE, bien que le projet soit couvert par l'annexe II de la directive en ce qui concerne le développement urbain. Au cours de la phase d'attribution, les services de la BEI vérifieront si une EIE est requise par l'autorité compétente. Le projet contiendra de nouvelles constructions de bâtiments publics; par conséquent, le respect de la directive 2010/31/UE relative à la performance énergétique des bâtiments sera vérifié lors de l'évaluation sociale et des aspects environnementaux ainsi que tous les aspects liés à l'histoire et à la culture du patrimoine sera vérifié lors de l'évaluation. Le projet devrait contribuer à des objectifs en matière d'action pour le climat et de durabilité environnementale (CA&ES), en particulier en ce qui concerne l'atténuation du changement climatique et l'adaptation au changement climatique.

La BEI exigera du promoteur qu'il veille à ce que les marchés relatifs à la mise en oeuvre du projet fassent l'objet d'un appel d'offres conformément à la législation applicable de l'UE en matière de marchés publics, à la directive 2014/24/UE ainsi qu'à la directive 89/665/CEE telle qu'interprétée par la Cour de justice de l'UE, avec publication d'avis de marché au Journal officiel de l'UE, le cas échéant.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
4 June 2024
31 July 2024
Related documents
11/06/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EDUCATION DEPARTEMENT DU PAS-DE-CALAIS

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EDUCATION DEPARTEMENT DU PAS-DE-CALAIS
Publication Date
11 Jun 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
186693190
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20220796
Sector(s)
Education
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
11/06/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EDUCATION DEPARTEMENT DU PAS-DE-CALAIS
Other links
Summary sheet
EDUCATION DEPARTEMENT DU PAS-DE-CALAIS
Data sheet
EDUCATION DEPARTEMENT DU PAS-DE-CALAIS

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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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