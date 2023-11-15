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BRD GREEN FINANCE FL I

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 20,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Rwanda : € 20,000,000
Water, sewerage : € 500,000
Solid waste : € 2,000,000
Transport : € 2,600,000
Energy : € 6,600,000
Urban development : € 8,300,000
Signature date(s)
30/11/2023 : € 500,000
30/11/2023 : € 2,000,000
30/11/2023 : € 2,600,000
30/11/2023 : € 6,600,000
30/11/2023 : € 8,300,000
Other links
Related public register
03/01/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BRD GREEN FINANCE FL I

Summary sheet

Release date
15 December 2023
Status
Reference
Signed | 30/11/2023
20220792
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
BRD GREEN FINANCE FL I
DEVELOPMENT BANK OF RWANDA (BRD) PLC
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 20 million
EUR 40 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The framework loan with the Development Bank of Rwanda (BRD) will finance climate action and environmentally sustainable projects in the country.

The aim is to support projects in Rwanda eligible for Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability. The concerned sectors are renewable energy (mainly small-scale run-of-river hydropower and rooftop solar photovoltaic), sustainable agriculture, waste recycling, new energy efficient buildings, as well as e-mobility.

Additionality and Impact

﻿The operation consists of a multisector Framework Loan (FL) to the Development Bank of Rwanda (BRD), targeting sub-projects in Rwanda eligible for Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability (CA&ES). The operation will contribute to the EIB Group's goal on CA&ES financing and it is expected to support Team Europe's EU Green Energy Initiative and the Global Gateway initiative. The operation falls under the Multiannual Indicative Programme (MIP) 2021-2027 for Rwanda. The operation will be provided under the Neighbourhood, Development, and International Cooperation Instrument (NDICI) private sector window.

 

The proposed operation supports various Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), in particular SDG 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy), SDG 9 (Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure), SDG 11 (sustainable cities and communities), SDG 13 (Climate Action), and SDG 17 (Partnerships for the Goals).


The proposed operation addresses the market failure of lack of access to competitive finance for investment in CA&ES projects in Sub-Saharan Africa. EIB's involvement will allow BRD to lower its cost of funds and benefit from other favourable terms.

 

The individual projects are expected to have good economic returns and bring economic and social benefits. The project quality and results are deemed to be good based on EIB's contribution including the provision of Technical Advisory support.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The BRD will be required to ensure compliance of the eligible investments with the EIB's Excluded Activities, the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards (E&S), as well as the E&S national laws and regulations.

BRD will take all the requisite measures to ensure that the procurement by the final beneficiaries of the works, goods and services relating to the projects financed by the EIB will be undertaken in accordance with the applicable legal framework, as per the EIB's Guide to Procurement.

Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee

Under EFSD+ Guarantee

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
15 November 2023
30 November 2023
Related documents
03/01/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BRD GREEN FINANCE FL I

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BRD GREEN FINANCE FL I
Publication Date
3 Jan 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
175782944
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20220792
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Energy
Solid waste
Urban development
Transport
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Rwanda
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
03/01/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BRD GREEN FINANCE FL I
Other links
Summary sheet
BRD GREEN FINANCE FL I
Data sheet
BRD GREEN FINANCE FL I

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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