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ACP GENDER FINANCE FACILITY - MOZA BANCO

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 10,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Mozambique : € 10,000,000
Credit lines : € 10,000,000
Signature date(s)
20/12/2023 : € 10,000,000
Other links
Related press
Mozambique: EIB Global and Moza Banco provide €20 million to grow women-led businesses
Parent project
ACP GENDER FINANCE FACILITY GA

Summary sheet

Release date
3 January 2023
Status
Reference
Signed | 20/12/2023
20220790
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ACP GENDER FINANCE FACILITY - MOZA BANCO
MOZA BANCO SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 10 million
not applicable
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The facility provides funding to Moza Banco to further on-lend to small and medium sized businesses (SMEs) and MidCaps in the private sector.

The aim is to enhance access to finance for small/medium projects impacting positively on gender equality and women's economic empowerment, in line with the 2X Challenge Criteria.

Additionality and Impact

The facility provides funding to Moza Banco for on-lending to eligible SMEs and Midcaps, with a focus on women owned or managed businesses. As such, it will tackle the long-standing credit constraints for SMEs by improving access to credit and tailoring loan terms to the specificities of women led businesses. The facility will carry longer tenors than commonly available in Mozambique thereby supporting Moza Banco to diversify and stabilise its funding structure while ensuring final beneficiaries access financing that matches the economic life of assets financed.

 

The operation will contribute to addressing the market failure of imperfect/asymmetric information and will provide positive externalities. The project is aligned with national, EU and EIB priorities as it aims to enhance inclusive growth and sustainable economic development in Mozambique by increasing access to finance to SMEs with a specific focus on businesses run and/or managed by women. At the national level, the project responds to the National Strategy of Development (2015-2035) that aims to accelerate measures to reduce poverty levels by increasing employment generation and income for Mozambicans, particularly for women. At the EU level, the project is in line with the Multiannual Indicative Programme 2021-2027 for Mozambique. The project falls under the EIB Gender Strategy which aims at embedding gender equality and women's economic empowerment in the EIB Group's activities. It also contributes to several Sustainable Development Goals.


Environmental aspects
Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee

Under EFSD+ Guarantee

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
1 March 2023
20 December 2023
Related projects
Parent project
ACP GENDER FINANCE FACILITY GA
Other links
Related press
Mozambique: EIB Global and Moza Banco provide €20 million to grow women-led businesses

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Mozambique: EIB Global and Moza Banco provide €20 million to grow women-led businesses
Other links
Parent project
ACP GENDER FINANCE FACILITY GA

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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