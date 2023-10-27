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BHUTAN HYDRO AND SOLAR ENERGY FACILITY

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 150,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Bhutan : € 150,000,000
Energy : € 150,000,000
Signature date(s)
17/04/2024 : € 150,000,000
Other links
Related public register
28/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BHUTAN HYDRO AND SOLAR ENERGY FACILITY
Related press
Bhutan: Supporting reliable, green energy for communities - EIB provides €150 million in financing for renewable energy investment

Summary sheet

Release date
5 October 2023
Status
Reference
Signed | 17/04/2024
20220778
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
BHUTAN HYDRO AND SOLAR ENERGY FACILITY
DRUK GREEN POWER CORPORATION LTD
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 150 million
EUR 322 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

The project consists in a framework loan to finance new solar photovoltaic (PV) and hydroelectric power plants (expected in the range of 10 - 100 MW) in Bhutan.

The aim is to support Bhutan meet its Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) under the Paris Agreement, as well as increase the share of renewable energy generation consumed in the country.

Additionality and Impact

The framework loan will support schemes developed by a state-owned power generation utility and which will produce electricity from low carbon sources (solar PV and hydro), addressing negative climate and environmental externalities, a market failure, through the reduction of carbon and air pollution. The schemes are expected to contribute to Bhutan's "NDCs" under the Paris Agreement. The financing of this project is in line with the Bank's lending priority objectives on renewable energy and climate action. The project is expected to generate a broader social benefit by generating electricity below the cost of alternatives at regional level. The PV plants are also expected to enable adaptation by diversifying the generation portfolio from hydro, creating system change and building resilience against climate change impacts. An overarching objective is the increase in the provision of clean and efficient energy to productive users and the population, with the project stemming the ambitious roll-out of renewable energy sector investments to go ahead. Moreover, the project is expected to be supported by adequate governance and capabilities of the promoter. The project is expected to be supported by adequate capabilities of the promoter, which has track record in the hydro sector in Bhutan.


The project is strongly aligned with EU objectives for the region and with national development programmes of Bhutan. It contributes to several Sustainable Development Goals, in particular to SDG 7 "Affordable and Clean Energy" and SDG 13 "Climate Action".

Environmental aspects
Procurement

If the plants were located within the EU they would fall under Annex I (e.g. hydro power plants) or Annex II (e.g. solar PV plants) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, depending on the specific component. The EIB will assess the capacity and procedures of the Promoter during the appraisal of the framework loan. The compliance with the EIB's environmental and social standards and the principles of relevant EU Directives (including, where applicable, Birds Directive 2009/147/EC, Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC, Water Framework Directive 2000/60/EC) will be reviewed when processing the individual allocations.

The promoter has to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement.

Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee

Under EFSD+ Guarantee

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
27 October 2023
17 April 2024
Related documents
28/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BHUTAN HYDRO AND SOLAR ENERGY FACILITY
Other links
Related press
Bhutan: Supporting reliable, green energy for communities - EIB provides €150 million in financing for renewable energy investment

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BHUTAN HYDRO AND SOLAR ENERGY FACILITY
Publication Date
28 Oct 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
173932112
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20220778
Sector(s)
Energy
Countries
Bhutan
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
28/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BHUTAN HYDRO AND SOLAR ENERGY FACILITY
Other links
Summary sheet
BHUTAN HYDRO AND SOLAR ENERGY FACILITY
Data sheet
BHUTAN HYDRO AND SOLAR ENERGY FACILITY
Related press
Bhutan: Supporting reliable, green energy for communities - EIB provides €150 million in financing for renewable energy investment

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Bhutan: Supporting reliable, green energy for communities - EIB provides €150 million in financing for renewable energy investment
Other links
Related public register
28/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BHUTAN HYDRO AND SOLAR ENERGY FACILITY

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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