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CANTABRIA PREHISTORIC MUSEUM

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 35,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 35,000,000
Urban development : € 35,000,000
Signature date(s)
20/12/2023 : € 35,000,000
Other links
Related public register
24/08/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CANTABRIA PREHISTORIC MUSEUM
Related press
Spain: EIB and ICAF sign €35 million loan to build the new Museum of Prehistory and Archaeology of Cantabria
Parent project
SPAIN URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE PROGRAMME LOAN

Summary sheet

Release date
13 July 2023
Status
Reference
Signed | 20/12/2023
20220705
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
CANTABRIA PREHISTORIC MUSEUM
COMUNIDAD AUTONOMA DE CANTABRIA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 35 million
EUR 70 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the construction of the new MUPAC (Museum of Prehistory and Archaeology of Cantabria) in Santander, the capital of the Cantabria region in Spain. The new MUPAC includes, besides the exhibition area, a laboratory and research facilities, as well as office space for the regional public administration. Furthermore, the loan will also finance the implementation of the MUPAC Digital Plan, to digitalise its collection and caves, as well as the purchase of scientific and laboratory equipment.

The aim is to create a state-of-the-art museum and a visitor centre serving as a hub for research, education and tourism. It will also help to preserve, showcase and promote Cantabria's rich prehistoric and archaeological heritage, attracting domestic and international visitors, to contribute to the economic growth of both the region and its capital. In addition, the MUPAC is located in a very central area of Santander, in a plot that used to be an at-grade car park, and it has been designed with a special care to integrate and enhance the quality of the urban fabric of the neighbourhood.

Additionality and Impact

The project will provide state-of-the-art cultural facilities and office space for the regional public administration plus a digitalization plan benefitting visitors, researchers, and public servants. The building of the new Museum of Prehistory and Archaeology of Cantabria (MUPAC) and its urban integration will valorise Cantabria´s archaeological heritage, incorporating universal accessibility and sustainability criteria. The project is included in the main Urban Development Plans and Strategies of the city of Santander, it contributes to a number of sustainable development goals and is in line with the Bank's criteria for urban regeneration and integrated urban development. It is therefore eligible under Article 309 point (a) projects for developing less-developed regions, and point (c) common interest.


The EIB is supporting the project with long-term financing to the Instituto de Finanzas de Cantabria (ICAF) as intermediary for this operation. The Bank's participation secures access to long-term financing at affordable terms, including interest rates. This helps the borrower to diversify its funding mix and extend the average life of its debt, aligning it to the economic life of the assets financed. Furthermore, the long grace period matching project implementation and the flexible drawdown conditions, are considered differentiated features of EIB financing, which will overall allow the intermediary to offer better terms to the project promoter, ultimately reducing transfers from the Regional Government.




Environmental aspects
Procurement

Compliance with the relevant EU Directives will be verified during appraisal stage: environmental impact assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU (amended by the EIA Directive) 2014/52/EU, SEA Directive 2001/42/EC, EU Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and EU Birds Directive 2009/147/EC. The status of any environmental studies and public consultations related to the investments will be reviewed during project appraisal. Energy efficiency requirements in line with the EU Directive on the Energy Performance of Buildings 2010/31/EU will also be further assessed. It is envisaged that the project will contribute to urban regeneration and sustainable urban development in the city of Santander, generating significant positive social and economic benefits, thanks to an increased cultural offer and job creation during implementation. All these elements will be evaluated during the appraisal of the project.

The promoter has to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the 4 applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/24/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC, as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
18 August 2023
20 December 2023
Related documents
24/08/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CANTABRIA PREHISTORIC MUSEUM
Related projects
Parent project
SPAIN URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE PROGRAMME LOAN
Other links
Related press
Spain: EIB and ICAF sign €35 million loan to build the new Museum of Prehistory and Archaeology of Cantabria

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CANTABRIA PREHISTORIC MUSEUM
Publication Date
24 Aug 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
167166692
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20220705
Sector(s)
Urban development
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
24/08/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CANTABRIA PREHISTORIC MUSEUM
Other links
Summary sheet
CANTABRIA PREHISTORIC MUSEUM
Data sheet
CANTABRIA PREHISTORIC MUSEUM
Related press
Spain: EIB and ICAF sign €35 million loan to build the new Museum of Prehistory and Archaeology of Cantabria
Parent project
SPAIN URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE PROGRAMME LOAN

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Spain: EIB and ICAF sign €35 million loan to build the new Museum of Prehistory and Archaeology of Cantabria
Other links
Related public register
24/08/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CANTABRIA PREHISTORIC MUSEUM
Parent project
SPAIN URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE PROGRAMME LOAN

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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