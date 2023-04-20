RBRS-RLRS LOAN FOR SMES&MIDCAPS

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Credit lines - Credit lines
The loan will support small and medium sized investments carried out by small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) and Mid-Caps located in Serbia, with a partial dedication to climate action projects.
The aim is to contribute to economic resilience, employment-generating activities and alleviating the economic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic and of the ongoing energy crisis. The operation will also contribute to climate action, therefore supporting Serbia's green transition.
This intermediated operation with Raiffeisen Bank and Leasing Serbia aims to finance eligible investments undertaken by Small-and-Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) and Mid-Caps in Serbia, including green investments. It will contribute to economic resilience, employment and alleviate the economic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic and of the current energy crisis while also supporting the country's green transition. SMEs make up the greatest majority of firms in Serbia and, as such, play a vital role in creating and safeguarding employment.
The proposed operation is expected to enhance access to finance to SMEs and Mid-caps, by making available funding at improved terms and conditions. Additionally, part of the funds will be targeted at supporting investments in cleaner mobility and renewable energy projects.
In line with the priorities of the Economic and Investment Plan for the Western Balkans, this operation will boost Serbian SMEs' competitiveness, contribute to private sector development and therefore support the implementation of Serbia's strategies regarding the development of Small and Medium Enterprises. This operation will also support the roll-out of the Green Agenda for the Western Balkans by supporting investments in cleaner mobility and renewable energy, in line with EU standards.
The proposed operation will also help the selected financial intermediaries to diversify their sources of external stable funding with long maturity profile.
Raiffeisen Bank and Leasing Serbia's outreach, track record, market position in the MSME sector make them excellent partners of the EIB for this operation.
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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