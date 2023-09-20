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LBBW REPOWEREU ENHANCED RENEWABLE ENERGY

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 175,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 140,000,000
Energy : € 175,000,000
Signature date(s)
21/09/2023 : € 35,000,000
21/09/2023 : € 140,000,000
Other links
Related public register
08/11/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LBBW REPOWEREU ENHANCED RENEWABLE ENERGY

Summary sheet

Release date
7 November 2023
Status
Reference
Signed | 21/09/2023
20220697
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
LBBW REPOWEREU ENHANCED RENEWABLE ENERGY
LANDESBANK BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 175 million
EUR 350 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

The project consists in a guarantee on an existing portfolio of assets, aimed at supporting new financing for mid-sized solar photovoltaic and onshore wind energy projects in Germany and other regional EU countries.

The aim is to increase access to finance for sustainable energy infrastructure projects that help to mitigate climate change.

Additionality and Impact

The financing of this project contributes 100% towards the Bank's lending priority objectives on Energy (Renewable Energy) as well as 100% on Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability (Climate Action) as transversal objectives. It concerns the financing of a series of renewable energy generation plants (onshore wind and solar PV), located in Germany and potentially other EU countries. The implementation of renewable energy generation plants contributes to the EIB's priority of supporting the transition to a low-carbon, environmentally friendly and climate-resilient economy. The operation will also contribute to 2030 decarbonisaton targets set out in the NECPs for Germany and other MS, and REPowerEU Action Plan. By using an intermediated approach, the Bank will be able to support smaller projects, that would otherwise not be possible to be reached directly. The projects addresses a number of market failures, from contributing to the reduction in carbon and air pollution, to improving energy markets and general market efficiency and integration through participation in the wholesale markets. The individual projects are expected to have a good economic return, considering the economic value of the electricity generated. The projects are expected to lead to a broader social benefit. EIB is providing capital relief, thereby contributing to financing in terms of pricing and longer maturities. It is also expected that the crowding in effects will further amplify the EIB's impact and outreach. The project quality is provided a rating of very good.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The operation will bring a positive impact on the environment. Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
20 September 2023
21 September 2023
Related documents
08/11/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LBBW REPOWEREU ENHANCED RENEWABLE ENERGY

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LBBW REPOWEREU ENHANCED RENEWABLE ENERGY
Publication Date
8 Nov 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
172229776
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20220697
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
EU Countries
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
08/11/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LBBW REPOWEREU ENHANCED RENEWABLE ENERGY
Other links
Summary sheet
LBBW REPOWEREU ENHANCED RENEWABLE ENERGY
Data sheet
LBBW REPOWEREU ENHANCED RENEWABLE ENERGY

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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