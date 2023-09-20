LBBW REPOWEREU ENHANCED RENEWABLE ENERGY

Summary sheet
- Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
The project consists in a guarantee on an existing portfolio of assets, aimed at supporting new financing for mid-sized solar photovoltaic and onshore wind energy projects in Germany and other regional EU countries.
The aim is to increase access to finance for sustainable energy infrastructure projects that help to mitigate climate change.
The financing of this project contributes 100% towards the Bank's lending priority objectives on Energy (Renewable Energy) as well as 100% on Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability (Climate Action) as transversal objectives. It concerns the financing of a series of renewable energy generation plants (onshore wind and solar PV), located in Germany and potentially other EU countries. The implementation of renewable energy generation plants contributes to the EIB's priority of supporting the transition to a low-carbon, environmentally friendly and climate-resilient economy. The operation will also contribute to 2030 decarbonisaton targets set out in the NECPs for Germany and other MS, and REPowerEU Action Plan. By using an intermediated approach, the Bank will be able to support smaller projects, that would otherwise not be possible to be reached directly. The projects addresses a number of market failures, from contributing to the reduction in carbon and air pollution, to improving energy markets and general market efficiency and integration through participation in the wholesale markets. The individual projects are expected to have a good economic return, considering the economic value of the electricity generated. The projects are expected to lead to a broader social benefit. EIB is providing capital relief, thereby contributing to financing in terms of pricing and longer maturities. It is also expected that the crowding in effects will further amplify the EIB's impact and outreach. The project quality is provided a rating of very good.
The operation will bring a positive impact on the environment. Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
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Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.