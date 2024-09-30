EDUCATION SEINE-SAINT-DENIS II

Summary sheet
Le projet soutient le plan pluri-annuel d'investissement du Département de Seine-Saint-Denis pour le secteur de l'éducation. En particulier, le projet comprend la construction, la reconstruction, l'agrandissement et la rénovation de collèges et d'infrastructures éducatives sous la responsabilité du Département.
Les principaux objectifs du projet sont d'offrir de meilleures conditions d'apprentissage aux élèves et à la communauté éducative, en modernisant les infrastructures éducatives publiques, et d'adapter le réseau scolaire à l'évolution de la demande locale. Le périmètre exact du projet sera examiné au cours de l'instruction.
The new and upgraded infrastructures financed by the EIB will accelerate the modernisation of teaching and learning environments in terms of pedagogical fit, energy efficiency, quality, health and safety, improving the provision of lower-secondary education. The Project will therefore contribute to addressing market failures in education by financing infrastructures that will favour positive externalities, including inclusive economic growth and increased productivity knowledge externalities, as well as climate and environmental externalities.
The financing of the Bank offers enhanced features compared to the market, including long maturity, three-year availability, five-year grace period and advice through the project's monitoring, providing the borrower with significant security over the achievement of its project.
La directive 2011/92/UE modifiée par la directive 2014/52/UE relative à l'évaluation des incidences sur l'environnement (EIE) ne couvre pas spécifiquement les activités éducatives, laissant à la discrétion des autorités compétentes responsables de demander une EIE sur la base de la localisation et de l'ampleur des travaux concernés. Toutefois, les établissements d'enseignement peuvent relever de l'annexe II de la directive en ce qui concerne le développement urbain. Les services de la BEI vérifieront lors de l'instruction si une EIE est requise par l'autorité compétente. Les bâtiments publics seront tenus d'atteindre au moins les objectifs d'efficacité énergétique définis dans la directive 2010/31/UE sur la performance énergétique des bâtiments et dans la directive 2012/27/UE relative à l'efficacité énergétique. Les aspects sociaux et environnementaux ainsi que tous les aspects liés au patrimoine historique et culturel seront vérifiés lors de l'évaluation.
La BEI exigera du promoteur qu'il veille à ce que les marchés relatifs à la mise en oeuvre du projet aient été et fassent l'objet d'un appel d'offres conformément à la législation applicable de l'UE en matière de marchés publics, aux directives 2014/24/UE, le cas échéant, ainsi qu'à la directive 89/665/CEE telle qu'interprétée par la Cour de justice de l'UE, avec publication d'avis d'appel d'offres au Journal officiel de l'UE, le cas échéant.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
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