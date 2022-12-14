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ACQUE WATER INVESTMENTS

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 130,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 130,000,000
Water, sewerage : € 130,000,000
Signature date(s)
13/06/2023 : € 130,000,000
Other links
Related public register
06/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ACQUE WATER INVESTMENTS - Link to EIA report and Appropriate Assessment
Related public register
29/11/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ACQUE WATER INVESTMENTS
Related press
Italy: Acque receives €130 million EIB loan to make water service in Tuscany more resilient and efficient
Parent project
ITALIAN UTILITIES PROGRAMME LOAN

Summary sheet

Release date
14 November 2022
Status
Reference
Signed | 13/06/2023
20220580
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ACQUE WATER INVESTMENTS
ACQUE SPA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 130 million
EUR 281 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
Description
Objectives

The project concerns investments into water and wastewater infrastructure located in the Tuscany Region, notably in the Provinces of Firenze, Lucca, Pisa, Pistoia and Siena.

The related investments - included in the business plan 2022-2025 - aim at rehabilitating, expanding and/or optimising: - Water mains, distribution networks and replacement of water meters - Sewer networks - Wastewater treatment plants - Other: SIG system, management software, remote control update

Additionality and Impact

The project will support investments in water and wastewater infrastructure in the Tuscany Region in Italy.


It will ensure compliance with key European regulations in the water sector, and improve the quality and resilience of water and wastewater services. The project will contribute to the Bank's policy objectives of Sustainable Energy and Natural Resources, as well as horizontally to Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability.


The project will address a number of market failures, including those associated with public goods, unaccounted for externalities and information failures, generating positive health and environmental benefits, which would not be realised to the same extent without public intervention. The project will also contribute to improving the efficiency of the potable water supply system while increasing its resilience against climate related risks. These benefits are not reflected in market prices and would not be realised to the same extent without public intervention.


EIB intervention will allow the Borrower to lengthen the tenor of its debt and to contain the cost of funding, attracting other potential lenders.


Environmental aspects
Procurement

The the rehabilitation and strengthening of the water supply infrastructure (aqueduct), as well as the update and development of the waste water infrastructure (sewerage and purification), are in line with the EIB's Environmental Sustainability criteria and Climate Action. The Promoter undertakes not to allocate EIB funds to project schemes that require a full Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) until the EIA and/or the necessary nature assessment have been finalised and approved by the relevant competent authority. Once any EIA is available, the Promoter will provide an electronic copy of its Non-Technical Summary (NTS) and full copy of the EIA, for publication on the EIB website. The Promoter shall not commit any EIB funds against any scheme that impacts nature conservation sites, without receiving from the relevant competent authorities the declaration under Art. 6(3) of the Habitats Directive that there are no significant effects and informing the Bank of such declaration having been obtained. Additionally, the Promoter undertakes to provide EIB, if requested, any decision and subsequent justification that screen out project schemes from the requirement of a full EIA as well as the decisions issued by the competent authorities regarding the Habitats and Birds Directives.

The Promoter is a contracting authority falling under the provisions of the EU Public Procurement Directives. As such, they will be required to tender the contracts in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2014/23/EU, 2014/24/EU and 2014/25/EU and Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC), where applicable as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the European Unionq , as and where required, as transposed into Italian legislation. Under these conditions, the procurement procedures to be followed by the Promoter are suitable for the project and satisfactory to the EIB.

Comments

The Investment Plan will enable ACQUE to improve Non Revenue Water from 37% to 33% and extend the wastewater treatment capacity in 75 000 eq. pop.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
14 December 2022
13 June 2023
Related documents
06/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ACQUE WATER INVESTMENTS - Link to EIA report and Appropriate Assessment
29/11/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ACQUE WATER INVESTMENTS
Related projects
Parent project
ITALIAN UTILITIES PROGRAMME LOAN
Other links
Related press
Italy: Acque receives €130 million EIB loan to make water service in Tuscany more resilient and efficient

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ACQUE WATER INVESTMENTS - Link to EIA report and Appropriate Assessment
Publication Date
6 Dec 2022
Document language
Italian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
164958687
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220580
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ACQUE WATER INVESTMENTS
Publication Date
29 Nov 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
163118244
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20220580
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
06/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ACQUE WATER INVESTMENTS - Link to EIA report and Appropriate Assessment
Related public register
29/11/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ACQUE WATER INVESTMENTS
Other links
Summary sheet
ACQUE WATER INVESTMENTS
Data sheet
ACQUE WATER INVESTMENTS
Related press
Italy: Acque receives €130 million EIB loan to make water service in Tuscany more resilient and efficient
Parent project
ITALIAN UTILITIES PROGRAMME LOAN

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Italy: Acque receives €130 million EIB loan to make water service in Tuscany more resilient and efficient
Other links
Related public register
06/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ACQUE WATER INVESTMENTS - Link to EIA report and Appropriate Assessment
Related public register
29/11/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ACQUE WATER INVESTMENTS
Parent project
ITALIAN UTILITIES PROGRAMME LOAN

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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