ELECTRIC VEHICLES MANUFACTURING SERBIA

The project concerns the promoter's investments to convert the Kragujevac factory to the production of electric vehicles (EVs). It will contribute to the deployment of advanced manufacturing solutions further enabling affordability, efficiency, performance and accelerated adoption in the market of small EVs, by helping to lower the remaining barriers to adoption and leading to environmental externalities. It will contribute to further knowledge creation and diffusion (through deployment of breakthrough technologies, workforce upskilling and retraining).

The project contributes to EIB "Innovation, Digital and Human Capital" and the EIB Economic and Social Cohesion (Regional Integration outside EU) policy objectives. It will directly and indirectly help preserve and increase employment in Serbia, an EU candidate country, contribute to economic growth, the development of local economic and social infrastructure and further economic integration between Serbia and the EU partner countries. It also qualifies under the EIB Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability policy objective. The project addresses the specific objectives set for EIB financing under its own-risk Pre-Accession Facility (PAF) as it will contribute to local private sector development and climate change mitigation, through the production and market introduction of EVs. It contributes to the achievement of the UN SDGs, namely SDG7 (Affordable and Clean Energy), SDG8 (Decent Work and Economic Growth), SDG9 (Industry, Innovation and infrastructure), SDG10 (Reduced Inequalities), SDG11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities), SDG12

(Responsible Consumption and Production), SDG13 (Climate Action).

The promoter's investments address the market failures and gaps associated with (i) imperfect competition and incomplete markets for very innovative EV technologies, and those addressed by (ii) projects with positive environmental externalities generation.

The promoter's experienced management and project implementation capabilities, focus on innovation and sustainability, technology edge and industrialisation capability will help implement a sound and sustainable project, integrating positive environmental and social dimensions, contribute to address and mitigate market failures, and through its additionality, contribute to the Bank's policy objectives.

The EIB financing will help the borrower to access long-term corporate debt, which is otherwise not available on the Serbian domestic market. The EIB loan is expected to benefit the borrower in terms of financial facilitation, as the maturity offered matches the economic life of the assets. In addition, the EIB financing will send a strong positive signal about the borrower's electric vehicle manufacturing strategy. It will also demonstrate the EIB's continued support for the promoter and for vehicle electrification.