CELLECTIS (IEU TI)

Summary sheet
The promoter is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneer in the field of gene editing, deploying core proprietary technologies to develop off-the-shelf immunotherapies for several oncology indications.
The contemplated transaction will support the Company's R&D investments including: (i) development of four proprietary clinical-stage assets, (ii) pre-clinical development of earlier (or early)-stage assets, and (iii) manufacturing of clinical batches. The EIB financing will contribute to expand the proprietary pipeline of products under development of the Company, which are expected to constitute the backbone of the company's growth in the future. The project will be coordinated from the Company's headquarters located in Paris (France).
The promoter's investments concern research, development and innovation activities that are expected to be carried out in existing facilities already authorised for the same purpose and would therefore not require an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) under Directive 2014/52/EU amending 2011/92/EU. Full environmental details will be verified during appraisal.
The promoter is a private company (listed), not operating in the utilities sector and does not have the status of a contracting authority; thus, the project is not covered by EU directives on Procurement. However, the promoter's procurement procedures are expected to be in line with the EIB guidelines for private sector projects. The Bank's services will verify procurement-related details during the project due diligence.
The borrower is a French biopharmaceutical company with an in-depth expertise in gene editing. The borrower leverages its expertise in gene editing and its proprietary gene edition technology platform to edit the genome of T-cells from healthy donors to engineer allogeneic CAR-T cells that can be subsequently injected into other patients. The company has built a strong pipeline of products for the treatment of various cancers.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
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