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CELLECTIS (IEU TI)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 40,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 40,000,000
Industry : € 40,000,000
Signature date(s)
28/12/2022 : € 40,000,000
Other links
Related public register
13/06/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CELLECTIS (IEU TI)
Parent project
TECHEU THEMATIC INNOVATION (INVESTEU VD) PL

Summary sheet

Release date
24 April 2023
Status
Reference
Signed | 28/12/2022
20220557
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
CELLECTIS (IEU TI)
CELLECTIS SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 40 million
EUR 185 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The promoter is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneer in the field of gene editing, deploying core proprietary technologies to develop off-the-shelf immunotherapies for several oncology indications.

The contemplated transaction will support the Company's R&D investments including: (i) development of four proprietary clinical-stage assets, (ii) pre-clinical development of earlier (or early)-stage assets, and (iii) manufacturing of clinical batches. The EIB financing will contribute to expand the proprietary pipeline of products under development of the Company, which are expected to constitute the backbone of the company's growth in the future. The project will be coordinated from the Company's headquarters located in Paris (France).

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The promoter's investments concern research, development and innovation activities that are expected to be carried out in existing facilities already authorised for the same purpose and would therefore not require an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) under Directive 2014/52/EU amending 2011/92/EU. Full environmental details will be verified during appraisal.

The promoter is a private company (listed), not operating in the utilities sector and does not have the status of a contracting authority; thus, the project is not covered by EU directives on Procurement. However, the promoter's procurement procedures are expected to be in line with the EIB guidelines for private sector projects. The Bank's services will verify procurement-related details during the project due diligence.

Comments

The borrower is a French biopharmaceutical company with an in-depth expertise in gene editing. The borrower leverages its expertise in gene editing and its proprietary gene edition technology platform to edit the genome of T-cells from healthy donors to engineer allogeneic CAR-T cells that can be subsequently injected into other patients. The company has built a strong pipeline of products for the treatment of various cancers.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
21 December 2022
28 December 2022
Related documents
13/06/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CELLECTIS (IEU TI)
Related projects
Parent project
TECHEU THEMATIC INNOVATION (INVESTEU VD) PL

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CELLECTIS (IEU TI)
Publication Date
13 Jun 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
164848478
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20220557
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
13/06/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CELLECTIS (IEU TI)
Other links
Summary sheet
CELLECTIS (IEU TI)
Data sheet
CELLECTIS (IEU TI)
Parent project
TECHEU THEMATIC INNOVATION (INVESTEU VD) PL

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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