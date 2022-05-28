INVEN CAPITAL II

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Summary sheet
- Services - Financial and insurance activities
The project would consist of setting-up a special purpose vehicle (SPV) managed by Inven Capital, SICAV a.s. Inven Capital is a venture capital fund operating as an independent entity but fully owned by CEZ, the Czech national energy utility.
The SPV will co-invest alongside Inven on a 50:50 basis into innovative and high-growth cleantech companies in the EU. This would be an indirect portfolio equity type operation. The fund is focused on ClimateTech, including for example transportation & logistics, energy & power, industrial & manufacturing, resources & environment, agriculture & food and engagement platforms focused on energy use and decarbonisation.
The operation concerns a co-investment facility between Inven Capital and the EIB that would deploy equity to innovative clean-tech SMEs and MidCaps in the EU. These companies will be developing solutions to reduce the carbon footprint and other negative externalities of a wide range of sectors from agriculture to transportation and energy generation. With extensive experience and a strong network in the clean-tech sector, Inven is an ideal partner for the EIB to swiftly deploy capital in that market crucial to the EU's energy transition. From Inven's perspective, the EIB's capital commitment significantly increases its resources to support the targeted innovative SMEs and adds further expertise.
The target companies requiring growth capital are requested to have a good track record in terms of environmental sustainability and need to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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