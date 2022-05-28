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INVEN CAPITAL II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 50,000,000
Sector(s)
Services : € 50,000,000
Signature date(s)
20/12/2022 : € 50,000,000
Other links
Related public register
26/11/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - INVEN CAPITAL II
Related press
Czech Republic: Expanding strategic partnership - EIB supports investments in climate-friendly startups, providing a further €50 million to the Czech fund Inven Capital

Summary sheet

Release date
12 September 2022
Status
Reference
Signed | 20/12/2022
20220528
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
INVEN CAPITAL II
INVEN CAPITAL SICAV AS
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 50 million
EUR 100 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project would consist of setting-up a special purpose vehicle (SPV) managed by Inven Capital, SICAV a.s. Inven Capital is a venture capital fund operating as an independent entity but fully owned by CEZ, the Czech national energy utility.

The SPV will co-invest alongside Inven on a 50:50 basis into innovative and high-growth cleantech companies in the EU. This would be an indirect portfolio equity type operation. The fund is focused on ClimateTech, including for example transportation & logistics, energy & power, industrial & manufacturing, resources & environment, agriculture & food and engagement platforms focused on energy use and decarbonisation.

Additionality and Impact

The operation concerns a co-investment facility between Inven Capital and the EIB that would deploy equity to innovative clean-tech SMEs and MidCaps in the EU. These companies will be developing solutions to reduce the carbon footprint and other negative externalities of a wide range of sectors from agriculture to transportation and energy generation. With extensive experience and a strong network in the clean-tech sector, Inven is an ideal partner for the EIB to swiftly deploy capital in that market crucial to the EU's energy transition. From Inven's perspective, the EIB's capital commitment significantly increases its resources to support the targeted innovative SMEs and adds further expertise.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The target companies requiring growth capital are requested to have a good track record in terms of environmental sustainability and need to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Related documents
26/11/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - INVEN CAPITAL II
Other links
Related press
Czech Republic: Expanding strategic partnership - EIB supports investments in climate-friendly startups, providing a further €50 million to the Czech fund Inven Capital

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - INVEN CAPITAL II
Publication Date
26 Nov 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
160394247
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20220528
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
EU Countries
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
26/11/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - INVEN CAPITAL II
Other links
Summary sheet
INVEN CAPITAL II
Data sheet
INVEN CAPITAL II
Related press
Czech Republic: Expanding strategic partnership - EIB supports investments in climate-friendly startups, providing a further €50 million to the Czech fund Inven Capital

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Czech Republic: Expanding strategic partnership - EIB supports investments in climate-friendly startups, providing a further €50 million to the Czech fund Inven Capital
Other links
Related public register
26/11/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - INVEN CAPITAL II

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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