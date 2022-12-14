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EGYPT FOOD RESILIENCE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 90,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Egypt : € 90,000,000
Agriculture, fisheries, forestry : € 90,000,000
Signature date(s)
31/12/2024 : € 90,000,000
Other links
Related public register
21/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EGYPT FOOD RESILIENCE

Summary sheet

Release date
13 October 2022
Status
Reference
Approved | 14/12/2022
20220523
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
EGYPT FOOD RESILIENCE
ARAB REPUBLIC OF EGYPT
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 150 million
EUR 300 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project will support Egypt in building resilience towards food shortages due to climate change or to food price spikes, by increasing and modernising their cereal storage and logistics infrastructure.

In particular, the operation aims at: (i) strengthening the resilience of Egypt's food supply system by increasing the storage capacity for wheat in modern silos, thus reducing losses in grain storage and handling ; (ii) contributing to immediate food security by addressing cereal supply shortages and replenishing the country's strategic reserves.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project is expected to contribute to climate action and environmental sustainability (CA&ES) objectives, in particular to climate adaptation, which will be determined as part of the due diligence. Issues related to occupational health and safety of workers within the value chain will be assessed. The Promoter will have to comply with relevant EIB standards (notably 8-9 Labour rights and Occupational and Public Health, Safety and Security). The project will contribute towards social inclusion given the targeting of the subsidised bread program to reach the vulnerable population of the country.

The promoter has to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement.

Comments

The proposed operation is expected to be covered by the comprehensive guarantee granted to EIB under the Dedicated Investment Window 1

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
14 December 2022
Related documents
21/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EGYPT FOOD RESILIENCE

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EGYPT FOOD RESILIENCE
Publication Date
21 Dec 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
160483453
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20220523
Sector(s)
Agriculture, fisheries, forestry
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Egypt
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
21/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EGYPT FOOD RESILIENCE
Other links
Summary sheet
EGYPT FOOD RESILIENCE
Data sheet
EGYPT FOOD RESILIENCE

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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