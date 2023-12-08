UKRAINE SOLIDARITY PACKAGE - NRW BANK MBIL

Current refugee reception capacity is close to reaching its limits and this Operation will contribute to increasing and improving the existing supply. Investments are justified based on the broader social benefit and the positive impact that adequate accommodation will have on the refugee population in North-Rhine Westphalia, which will improve their living conditions and their overall quality of life.





The EIB's advantageous and flexible loan contributes to the diversification and stability of the financing sources of NRW.Bank. The maturity of the tranches combined with a possibility of choosing either Euro or USD are of value to the Borrower, as are the possibility under this special Programme Loan related to the refugee crisis to fund 100% of the Project Investment Cost.