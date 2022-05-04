NOVOZYMES INNOVATIVE BIOTECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS

The project's activities are in line with the priorities under Horizon Europe Pillar 2 - Global Challenges & European Industrial Competitiveness. The project is eligible under Article 309 point (c) Common interest, and qualifies under the Bank's "Innovation; Digital and Human Capital" public policy goal.





The financing of this project supports RDI activities in the development of new products and technologies in the area of industrial enzymes and micro-organisms. The project is expected to improve (i) the productivity of the promoter's customers through the development of innovative solutions in terms of performance, quality, speed, safety, flexibility as well as (ii) the cost competitiveness of the promoter's products and technologies.





A part of the projects activities is expected to generate positive contributions in terms of improvement of productivity, energy saving and environmental sustainability; subsequently, the project is expected to contribute to the Bank's Climate Action & Environmental Sustainability objectives (this will be assessed in detail during the project appraisal).





The promoter's investments address the market failures and gaps associated with (i) imperfect competition and incomplete markets for innovative sustainable technologies, and those addressed by (ii) projects with positive knowledge, environmental and safety externalities generation.





The EIB support to this operation is expected to provide tangible value-added benefit, positively contributing to the promoter's RDI investments by lowering the associated cost of financing and offering more flexible terms compared to the commercial banks.



