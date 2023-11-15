S-BAHN KOELN ROLLING STOCK

The Project protects the traffic share of sustainable transport modes and averts negative transport externalities that would result from not investing into new rail rolling stock. The Project will replace life expired rolling stock on the Cologne S-Bahn network and expand the capacity of the existing fleet. The project is expected to contribute to modal shift from road to rail (or at least maintain rail modal share). This will contribute to the reduction of CO2 emissions, traffic congestion, road accidents, and air pollution. The project is 100% eligible under Climate Action.





The Bank fulfils its role in crowding in other credit institutions and is entrusted by the Borrowers to finance early tranches to secure overall funding. The loan will offer key benefits such as a very long loan maturity, flexibility with respect to the availability period and grace periods as well as to drawdowns, which will enable the required alignment with the implementation and financial modalities of the Project.