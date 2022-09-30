CEZ DISTRIBUTION NETWORK UPGRADE III

Summary sheet
An investment programme for CEZ Distribuce's electricity distribution network in the Czech Republic over the period 2023-2024. The programme includes investments in the reinforcement and refurbishment of medium- and low-voltage networks.
The project will allow the Promoter to maintain the reliability and quality of electricity supply and to integrate renewable energy sources.
The programme comprises investments in the electricity distribution network in the Czech Republic over the period 2023-2024.
It addresses the needs for the renewal of existing assets and planned development, including automation and tele-control.
The programme contributes to maintaining or increasing security of supply by reducing the risk of black outs, and it contributes to the integration of low-carbon generation and thus reduces carbon and air pollution externalities.
The investments contribute to achieving EU and national targets, as set out in the 2030 National Energy and Climate Plan of Czechia.
100% of the programme will benefit Cohesion regions in the Czech Republic.
Long tenor and flexible financing conditions (drawdown and repayment flexibility) provided by the Bank will help the Promoter achieve the investment objectives. The project has excellent economic rate of return and social benefit and generates additional employment in construction. The capacity of the promoter is considered appropriate for the proposed project. The financing will have also an important signalling effect in times when energy company face significant financing needs.
The programme schemes are expected to have limited environmental consequences. Environmental impact studies will be carried out as applicable and mitigating and/or compensation measures will be applied as necessary.
The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been and will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/25/EU where applicable), as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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