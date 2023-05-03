AVL AUTOMOTIVE TEST SYSTEMS RDI

Summary sheet
The project includes the promoter's investments in innovative technologies in the field of: (i) advanced powertrain solutions, including batteries, fuel cell vehicles and electrified vehicles; (ii) ADAS and AD validation methodologies; (iii) AI-based manufacturing for automotive applications; (iv) advanced simulation for battery electric and fuel-cell vehicles; (v) test systems for electrified vehicles and digitalised testing.
The project will contribute to further develop innovative powertrain technology solutions for application in battery electric, plug-in hybrid electric and fuel-cell electric vehicles, ADAS and AD validation technologies, AI-based manufacturing technologies, advanced simulation technologies and innovative testing systems. It will contribute to create better conditions for an accelerated and cheaper development and deployment of such advanced technologies by original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and suppliers, to lowering the existing barriers for adoption of innovative and more sustainable technologies, for both passenger cars and heavy-duty vehicles.
AVL is a research and development company providing mobility engineering, innovative testing and simulation solutions to automotive OEMs and Tier-1 suppliers for passenger cars and commercial vehicles applications. It is an R&D intensive company and one of Austria's most innovative ones, as highlighted by its intense patenting activity (highest number of patents in Austria in 2021). The project concerns the promoter's investments to develop innovative powertrain technology solutions for application in battery electric, plug-in hybrid electric and fuel-cell electric vehicles, ADAS and AD validation technologies, AI-based manufacturing technologies, advanced simulation technologies and innovative testing systems. It will contribute to lower the barriers to the adoption of such vehicle technologies in the market, contribute to further knowledge creation and diffusion, and to the transformation of the automotive and transport industry in the direction of electrification and increased sustainability. These investments contribute to the Bank's "Innovation, Digital and Human Capital" public policy objective and a part of them to the EIB Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability policy objective. EIB financing supports the promoter's investments addressing market failures and gaps associated with imperfect competition and incomplete markets for innovative and still market-entry-stage vehicle electrification, including fuel-cell, technologies, and those addressed by projects with positive knowledge, safety and environmental externalities generation.
The promoter's R&D capability and well-structured organisation, its focus on innovative technologies and sustainability, its established relationships and reputation in the customer industries, along with its experienced management will help implement a sound and sustainable project, integrating positive environmental and social dimensions, contribute to address and mitigate market failures, and through its additionality, contribute to the Bank's policy objectives.
The Bank's contribution to the project is underpinned by a combination of advantageous terms, a meaningful loan amount, flexible drawdown terms as well as catalysing effect on crowding-in other financiers, thereby facilitating the project's financing and full implementation and diversifying the company`s financing sources.
The Bank's technical contribution and advice is primarily explained by the guidance provided to align the project scope with policy objectives at project origination.
The project would not have been carried out (to the same extent) by the EIB without the InvestEU support.
The project consists of activities in research, development and innovation (RDI) that are not listed in any of the annexes of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU amended by the Directive 2014/52/EU. The environmental details will however be verified during the project appraisal. The outcomes of the project are expected to contribute to the decarbonisation and reduction of pollution of the transport sector, and the project therefore contributes to Climate Mitigation and Environmental Sustainability.
The Promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting entity, and thus is not subject to EU rules on public procurement. Under these conditions, the procurement procedures followed by the Promoter are suitable for the project.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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