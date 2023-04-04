COFINA - GREEN AFRICAN AGRI VALUE CHAIN

Access to finance is one of the main market constrains in Ivory Coast and Senegal, particularly for long-term financing for SMEs and even more in the agriculture sector.

The proposed operation aims at on-lending to private businesses, contributing to the private sector inclusive growth and job creation, while targeting agricultural value chains, climate action & sustainable environment and businesses owned, run, employing or primarily serving women, in line with the 2X Challenge criteria.

It will contribute towards addressing the market failure of imperfect information and the ensued obstacles to access to finance that SMEs are confronted with when applying for funding. This operation is aligned with the priorities expressed under the NDICI-Global Europe and the African Union's Agenda 2063. It will contribute to the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals 5 - gender equality; 8 - decent work and economic growth; 10 - reduce inequality; 11 - Sustainable Cities and Communities; 13 - climate action and 17 - partnerships for the goals.

The availability of longer-term funds in Euros will enable the borrowers to diversify their funding sources, extend the tenors of their underlying loan and continue deepening local financial markets. It is foreseen that technical assistance will be provided through the African Women Rising Initiative.