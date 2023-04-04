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COFINA - GREEN AFRICAN AGRI VALUE CHAIN

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 25,850,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Senegal : € 9,750,000
Côte d'Ivoire : € 16,100,000
Credit lines : € 25,850,000
Signature date(s)
5/07/2023 : € 9,750,000
5/07/2023 : € 16,100,000
Other links
Related press
Côte d'Ivoire: EIB Global strengthens its partnership with COFINA Group to support the private sector and sustainable agriculture
Related press
Senegal: COFINA Senegal funds agricultural SMEs with EIB and EU support
Parent project
GREEN AFRICAN AGRICULTURE VALUE CHAIN GA

Summary sheet

Release date
17 November 2022
Status
Reference
Signed | 05/07/2023
20220477
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
COFINA - GREEN AFRICAN AGRI VALUE CHAIN
COMPAGNIE FINANCIERE AFRICAINE COTE D'IVOIRE SA,COMPAGNIE FINANCIERE AFRICAINE SENEGAL SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 26 million
not applicable
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists in a credit line to Compagnie Financière Africaine (COFINA) Côte d'Ivoire and COFINA Senegal for on-lending to eligible small and medium sized businesses (SMEs) and MidCaps active in the agriculture value-chain. COFINA Group, a home-grown African financial group operating in 8 countries in Francophone Africa: Côte d'Ivoire, Burkina Faso, Mali, Guinea-Conakry, Congo-Brazzaville, Gabon, Senegal and most recently Togo.

The aim is to both support the agricultural sector and promote the financial inclusion of women in the countries covered by the operation. The project will have a positive impact on gender equality and women's economic empowerment.

Additionality and Impact

Access to finance is one of the main market constrains in Ivory Coast and Senegal, particularly for long-term financing for SMEs and even more in the agriculture sector.

The proposed operation aims at on-lending to private businesses, contributing to the private sector inclusive growth and job creation, while targeting agricultural value chains, climate action & sustainable environment and businesses owned, run, employing or primarily serving women, in line with the 2X Challenge criteria.

It will contribute towards addressing the market failure of imperfect information and the ensued obstacles to access to finance that SMEs are confronted with when applying for funding. This operation is aligned with the priorities expressed under the NDICI-Global Europe and the African Union's Agenda 2063. It will contribute to the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals 5 - gender equality; 8 - decent work and economic growth; 10 - reduce inequality; 11 - Sustainable Cities and Communities; 13 - climate action and 17 - partnerships for the goals.

The availability of longer-term funds in Euros will enable the borrowers to diversify their funding sources, extend the tenors of their underlying loan and continue deepening local financial markets. It is foreseen that technical assistance will be provided through the African Women Rising Initiative. 

Environmental aspects
Procurement

COFINA should take all required measures to ensure that all procurement procedures carried out by the final beneficiaries for the financed sub-projects comply with national legislation and the ElB's Environmental and Social Standards, as well as international treaties and conventions signed and ratified by or otherwise applicable and binding in the country. The project will deliver significant positive environmental and social outcomes since it is focusing on climate action and sustainability and the application of the 2X Challenge investment criteria. Moreover, support to food value chains under the scheme can contribute to increased self-reliance, thus reducing vulnerability to external shocks.

COFINA should take all required measures to ensure that all procurement procedures carried out by the final beneficiaries for the financed sub-projects comply with the EIB's Guide to Procurement.

Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee

Under EFSD+ Guarantee

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
4 April 2023
5 July 2023
Related projects
Parent project
GREEN AFRICAN AGRICULTURE VALUE CHAIN GA
Other links
Related press
Côte d'Ivoire: EIB Global strengthens its partnership with COFINA Group to support the private sector and sustainable agriculture
Related press
Senegal: COFINA Senegal funds agricultural SMEs with EIB and EU support

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Côte d'Ivoire: EIB Global strengthens its partnership with COFINA Group to support the private sector and sustainable agriculture
Related press
Senegal: COFINA Senegal funds agricultural SMEs with EIB and EU support
Other links
Parent project
GREEN AFRICAN AGRICULTURE VALUE CHAIN GA

General enquiries and comments

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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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